Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 06.17.22

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

Roll Call of Task Force Members Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda Independent Cost Assessment Update Reactions to Proposed Sections of the Draft Report Review of Councilmember Janeese George’s Proposed Bill “D.C. Green New Deal” Discuss Outreach and Partnership Opportunities Reports from Subcommittees Question and Answer Session Action Items and Future Agenda Items

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:

Join on a computer or mobile phone>>

Event number: 2318 740 7117

Password: VDzJcdSZ354

By phone:

+1-202-860-2110

Access code: 231 874 07117

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].