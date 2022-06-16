Governor McKee Announces Appointments to Board of Education, Councils on Postsecondary Education, Elementary and Secondary Education

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced changes and additions to the Board of Education, the Council on Postsecondary Education, and the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education.

David A Caprio, Esq.

Governor McKee has appointed David Caprio to the Board of Education and to Chair the Council on Postsecondary Education.

"David is a lifelong Rhode Islander who brings years of professional and philanthropic experience to the Board and the Council," said Governor McKee. "I look forward to his expertise as he furthers the Council's mission to promote and expand public higher education in Rhode Island."

Caprio is an attorney with the Caprio Law Firm in Providence and former Rhode Island State Representative from 1999 to 2010. He is a graduate of Boston College and Suffolk University Law School. He was appointed to the Board of Education in April 2022.

"I am looking forward to working with a talented and experienced group of professionals on both the Board of Education and Council on Postsecondary Education as we work together to meet the needs of students and improve our public higher ed system," said Caprio.

Caprio will fill Timothy DelGiudice's seat on the Board of Education and the Council on Postsecondary Education and will serve as the council's chairman effective immediately. Dennis Duffy, Esq., has been serving in the role as chairman since April 1, the end of DelGiudice's term.

?"I want to thank Dennis for his leadership and support over the past few months that helped move our postsecondary programs forward," said Governor McKee. A long-standing and respected member of the council, Duffy will continue to serve as a member.

Caprio's appointment to the Board of Education received Senate Advice and Consent on May 24, 2022.

Marcy Reyes

Governor McKee has appointed Marcy Reyes to the Board of Education.

"Marcy has shown incredible leadership in her initiative to bring financial literacy to all students in Rhode Island," said Governor McKee. "Through her vision and focus on equity, she will bring important perspective and experience to the Board."

Reyes is an adjunct professor of finance at Rhode Island College. She is also founder and executive director of the Financial Literacy Youth Initiative, which brings financial literacy programming to underserved and underrepresented youth in Rhode Island. Reyes received her undergraduate degree in finance from Rhode Island College and her Masters in finance from Northeastern University.

Governor McKee plans to designate Reyes to serve on the Council on Postsecondary Education.

"I am honored to be asked by Governor McKee to serve on the Board of Education, Council on Postsecondary Education. I strongly believe that it is important for leaders of public bodies to look like the people they serve. As a Puerto Rican woman who had few financial resources growing up, I was able to put myself through Rhode Island College, and it provided me with a foundation of a lifetime. As someone who grew up in Providence and graduated from Central High School, I understand the challenges youth and people in our BIPOC communities face, and I look forward to bringing their voices forward in this position," said Reyes.

Her name has been submitted to the Senate for Advice and Consent. She is filling a vacant seat on the Board of Education.

Mary Barden

Governor McKee has appointed Mary Barden to the Board of Education.

"Mary is a well-known and well-respected educator and leader, and we are proud to have her serve on the Board of Education," said Governor McKee. "She has a diverse and impressive array of experience that will help strengthen education in Rhode Island."

Barden was named incoming executive director of the National Education Association Rhode Island (NEARI) in March after serving as an assistant executive director/UniServ at NEARI since 2013. She previously served in various roles of union leadership while teaching social studies at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown. Barden earned her undergraduate degree in political science from Providence College and secondary education social studies from Rhode Island College. She received a Masters in labor relations and human resources from the University of Rhode Island.

Governor McKee plans to designate Barden to serve on the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education, replacing Larry Purtill, who will move to the Council on Postsecondary Education.

"I am thankful to Governor McKee for giving me the opportunity to serve on the Board of Education and the K-12 Council. I look forward to serving as an additional voice for our students and providing insight into the needs of our classroom teachers and education support professionals," said Barden.

Her name has been submitted to the Senate for Advice and Consent. She is replacing Marianne Monte, who recently resigned from the Board.

###