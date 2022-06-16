Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Crash In Worcester Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that occurred this morning in Worcester County.

Shortly after 10:00 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to a crash that occurred on MD 90 at US Route 113 in Berlin, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a white Lexus ES sedan driven by Bruce Albany, 75, of Ocean City, Maryland, was traveling west on MD 90 and attempted to make a U-turn in front of an unmarked Princess Anne Police Department patrol vehicle, driven by Chief Robert Wink of the Princess Anne Police Department. Chief Wink was also traveling westbound on Route 90 at the time of the incident.

Albany was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for medical treatment.  Chief Wink was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for the treatment of his injuries.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Showell Volunteer Fire Department, Ocean Pines EMS, and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.

