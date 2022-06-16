Free Postsecondary College and Career Resource Hub for Maine Parents, Students, and Educators

Earlier this month GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) Maine partnered with SEEDS Training (a world-class Social & Emotional Learning Company) to create an online postsecondary college and career resource hub for Maine students, parents, and educators at no cost.

The hub includes a College Readiness Video Series for High School students, a Parenting Tool Belt for parents, and a Professional Development Series for educators.

The hub can be accessed at seedstraining.com/maineresources.

Highlights of the site include:

The College Readiness Series:

20 Quick hitting videos, full of practical strategies for getting the most out of the college experience.

Ideal for graduating seniors and first year college students covering topics such as financial literacy, developing relationships with new teachers, managing time, dealing with anxiety, communication skills and more.

The Parenting Tool Belt – A five-part online training program to help families have more meaningful and productive conversations.

The Professional Development Series:

Recorded 60-90 minute sessions that work with your busy schedule.

Social & Emotional Learning content that is designed to get results

Professional development for you and take-away curriculum that you can use with your team, students

and parent community

Networking with other pro educators

For more information about this resource, reach out to Kayla Hopkins, GEAR UP Communications Coordinator at kayla@syntiro.org or visit the GEAR UP website.