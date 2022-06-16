E-Learning Market to reach USD 645 Billion in market size by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13%: Straits Research

North America dominates the regional market and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The global e-learning market was worth USD 215 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 645 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-learning refers to training and testing services delivered or shared over the internet. One of the key growth drivers of the e-learning market is increasing internet, mobile, and smartphone usage. This has transformed the way content is delivered, but it has also evolved the method by continually increasing bandwidth and lowering data prices.

New standards for corporate learning and training are being developed due to improved technological applications. It aids in the transformation of old ways of doing things when businesses face challenges from rapid changes like work brought on by breakthrough technologies. Remote working and telecommuting are becoming increasingly popular as companies become more international and globalized.





Increasing Demand for Internet-Enabled Devices to Drive the Global E-Learning Market

E-learning is transforming the educational system by facilitating more significant connections and fostering a collaborative future for learning. IoT plays a vital part in making schools more intelligent and more connected. Smart classrooms are revolutionizing education in both public and private schools. Schools are getting more technologically adept, with new tools and strategies available.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has aided the shift from teacher-centered to student-centered education. It is revolutionizing education by providing benefits such as efficient management, concrete learning, interactive sessions, and trackable results. In conjunction with artificial intelligence, IoT allows for more efficient energy consumption, improved home security, and faster data and multimedia streaming. The e-learning market is growing as a result of these improvements in IoT.

As the internet and smartphones grow, the desire for seamless connectivity across electronic devices increases. The key drivers in increasing connectivity are evolving cloud infrastructure and low data prices driven by large quantities since they address various concerns linked with cost, scalability, security, and efficiency. The number and capabilities of solutions hosted on connectivity-enhancing platforms grow in lockstep with the number of connected devices. This has spawned a slew of new business opportunities, ranging from streaming webinars that expand the availability of high-quality educational content from prestigious colleges to delivering much-needed medical advice to far-flung locations worldwide.





Increasing Use of VR and AR Applications to Create Lucrative Opportunities for the Global E-learning Market

Virtual reality and augmented reality are increasingly being used to give training. Virtual reality technology facilitates deep learning by decreasing danger and immersing learners in a new setting. With augmented reality, learners can get just-in-time instruction because it puts training at their fingertips. Because they provide practical answers, AR and VR technologies are increasingly being employed in the classroom. Virtual reality is being used to carry out complex procedures and handle high-risk situations. Learners can connect with content through VR and AR technologies . They cater to individual needs and assist students in developing a fully immersive learning experience.

Ed-tech start-ups that use AR and VR are expected to attract investor attention, as the field is still in its infancy, with a plethora of undiscovered economic prospects. More than a hundred start-ups and providers are working on AR and VR-based educational content. In 2016, these businesses received USD 84 million in funding. The diversification of traditional ed-tech players and corporate investment interests are expected to propel it to at least a 20-fold increase during the projection period.





Regional Insights

North America dominates the regional market, and it is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The institutional segment's demand for e-learning is fueled by a growing awareness of its benefits over traditional offline learning models, improved technological infrastructure, and a broad range of innovative learning and training solutions. On the other hand, technology-driven industries demand a high level of language fluency, functional and vocational knowledge, and soft skills.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 80 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.1%. The APAC e-learning market is predicted to be impacted by increasing smartphone penetration and rapid urbanization. These factors increase the likelihood of users using these devices to access learning materials and educational content, resulting in a more significant potential userbase for vendors to target.

Europe holds the third-largest market share and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 40.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.2%. Consumers in Europe, particularly in the government and corporate sectors, are interested in paying for e-learning subscriptions. The trend of investing in e-learning subscriptions and online courses or digital colleges allows e-learning suppliers to earn more money.





Key Highlights

The global e-learning market was worth USD 215 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 645 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

By delivery mode, the global e-learning market is segmented into Packaged Content, Learning Management Software (LSM), and Others. The packaged content segment dominated the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 325 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.2%. The demand for e-learning as packaged content is increasing due to the desire to acquire skills among corporates.

By learning mode, the global e-learning market is segmented into Self-Paced and Instructor-Led. The self-paced segment dominates the market and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 425 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.6%. Self-paced e-learning offers flexibility in learning. A significant growth driver of the self-paced e-learning segment is the growing attitude among people to improve their career prospects and enhance their skill-based proficiency.

By function, the global e-learning market is segmented into Training and Testing. The training segment dominated the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 435 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.6%. Online learning portals have chat support to assist students. Online training improves the information retention capacity of learners with attractive images, movie clips, videos, animated descriptions, and legible fonts. Demonstrating information in well-shaped ways helps in understanding the content better.

By end-user, the global e-learning market is segmented into K-12, Higher Education, Corporates, Government, and Vocational. The corporate segment dominated the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 230 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.2%. As the COVID-19 pandemic has caused changes in work culture worldwide, learning and development specialists have taken corporate e-learning as their strategy to empower and train employees. It offers excellent investment opportunities for vendors in the global e-learning market.





Competitive Landscape

The key market players are

Apollo Education Group

Blackboard

Oracle

Pearson

Aptara

Adobe

Skillsoft

Niit

Cisco





Global E-Learning Market: Segmentation

By Delivery Mode

Packaged Content

Learning Management Software (LMS)

Others

By Learning Mode

Self-Paced

Instructor-Led

By Function

Training

Testing

By End-Users

K-12

Higher Education

Corporates

Government

Vocational

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: E-Learning Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Delivery Mode Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Packaged Content

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Learning Management Software (LMS)

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Learning Mode Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Self-Paced

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Instructor-Led

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Function Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 Training

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 Testing

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 End User Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2 K-12

8.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.3 Higher Education

8.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.4 Corporates

8.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.5 Government

8.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.6 Vocational

8.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9 Regional Overview

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Economic Overview

9.2.2 Market Scenario

9.2.3 U.S.

9.2.4 Canada

9.2.5 Mexico

9.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

9.3.1 Economic Overview

9.3.2 Market Scenario

9.3.3 Brazil

9.3.4 Argentina

9.3.5 Colombia

9.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Economic Overview

9.4.2 Market Scenario

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 France

9.4.5 The U.K.

9.4.6 Italy

9.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

9.5.1 Economic Overview

9.5.2 Market Scenario

9.5.3 China

9.5.4 Japan

9.5.5 India

9.5.6 Australia

9.5.7 South Korea

9.5.8 Rest Of APAC

9.6 Middle East

9.6.1 Economic Overview

9.6.2 Market Scenario

9.6.3 South Arabia

9.6.4 The UAE

9.6.5 Qatar

9.6.6 Oman

9.6.7 Turkey

9.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

9.7 Africa

9.7.1 Economic Overview

9.7.2 Market Scenario

9.7.3 Nigeria

9.7.4 South Africa

9.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

10 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

10.1 Competition Dashboard

10.2 Industry Structure

10.3 Apollo Education Group

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 Financial Performance

10.3.3 Recent Developments

10.3.4 Portfolio

10.4 Blackboard

10.5 Oracle

10.6 Pearson

10.7 Aptara

10.8 Adobe

10.9 Skillsoft

10.10 Niit

10.11 Cisco

11 Conclusion & Recommendation

12 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Read the full Report Description with Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/e-learning-market/toc





Market News

May 2022 - Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced Anthology's sponsorship for the World Higher Education Conference (WHEC2022) in Barcelona, Spain. UNESCO and Blackboard, now part of Anthology, initially formed a partnership to support global digital learning initiatives in 2020, and this flagship higher education event, held only once each decade, marks the organizations' continued collaboration to help define the future of higher education

News Media

