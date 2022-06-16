Governor Ducey Declares State of Emergency For Pipeline Fire in Coconino County

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today issued a declaration of emergency in response to the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff, which has burned more than 24,800 acres as of Thursday and continues to present challenges to responding crews and the community.

The governor declared the state of emergency following Coconino County’s declaration, allowing the community to receive additional support and resources as needed to respond to the fires.

Windy, hot, and dry weather conditions in the area have made fire suppression efforts incredibly difficult. More than 740 fire personnel have been deployed as of Thursday, along with Hotshot crews, engines, dozers and helicopters.

The Pipeline Fire is active against Sunset Crater and along the Tunnel Fire burn scar, which burned in April and May of this year.

“Public safety is our top priority,” said Governor Ducey. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond to and recover from the fire’s scars. We will continue to work with our partners on the ground to provide all support necessary to mitigate the fire and protect people, pets and property. We continue to pray for the safety of all firefighters and first responders who are battling hot and windy conditions. For a community still recovering from the path of the Tunnel Fire in April, this new blaze is a reminder for all Arizonans to be vigilant and safe this wildfire season.”

The latest information on the fire is here: LINK

View smoke forecast from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality here: LINK

View road closure information from the Arizona Department of Transportation here: LINK

View fire restrictions in Arizona here: LINK

View the Governor’s Declaration of Emergency HERE or below.

***

DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY

Pipeline Fire

WHEREAS, on June 12, 2022, a human-caused wildfire, subsequently named the Pipeline Fire,

started within Coconino County, approximately 6 miles north of Flagstaff; and

WHEREAS, the fire has burned more than 22,000 acres and continues to burn; and

WHEREAS, warm and windy conditions have caused very active fire behavior; and

WHEREAS, the fire has resulted in a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declaration

(FM-5441-AZ) on June 12, 2022; and

WHEREAS, a Type 1 Incident Management Team has been requested and is anticipated to take

responsibility for the Pipeline Fire on June 16, 2022, as well as for the nearby Haywire Fire; and

WHEREAS, the Governor is authorized to declare an emergency pursuant to A.R.S.

§26.303(D).

NOW, THEREFORE I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, by virtue of the

authority vested in me by the Constitution and Laws of the State, do hereby determine that this

situation justifies a declaration of a State of Emergency, pursuant to A.R.S. § 26-303(D), and I

do hereby:

a. Declare that a State of Emergency exists in Coconino County, due to fire,

effective June 12, 2022, and continuing; and

b. Direct that the sum of $200,000 from the general fund be made available to the

Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to be expended in

accordance with A.R.S. § 35-192, A.A.C. R8-2-301 to 321, and Executive Order

79-4; and

c. Direct that the State of Arizona Emergency Response and Recovery Plan be used

to direct and control state and other assets and authorize the Director of the

Arizona Division of Emergency Management to coordinate state assets.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have

hereunto set my hand and caused to

be affixed the Great Seal of the State

of Arizona.

GOVERNOR

DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on

this 16th day of June in the Year Two

Thousand Twenty-two and of the

independence of the United States of

America the Two Hundred and

Forty-Fifth.

ATTEST:

Secretary of State