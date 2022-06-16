Governor Ducey Declares State of Emergency For Pipeline Fire in Coconino County
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today issued a declaration of emergency in response to the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff, which has burned more than 24,800 acres as of Thursday and continues to present challenges to responding crews and the community.
The governor declared the state of emergency following Coconino County’s declaration, allowing the community to receive additional support and resources as needed to respond to the fires.
Windy, hot, and dry weather conditions in the area have made fire suppression efforts incredibly difficult. More than 740 fire personnel have been deployed as of Thursday, along with Hotshot crews, engines, dozers and helicopters.
The Pipeline Fire is active against Sunset Crater and along the Tunnel Fire burn scar, which burned in April and May of this year.
“Public safety is our top priority,” said Governor Ducey. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond to and recover from the fire’s scars. We will continue to work with our partners on the ground to provide all support necessary to mitigate the fire and protect people, pets and property. We continue to pray for the safety of all firefighters and first responders who are battling hot and windy conditions. For a community still recovering from the path of the Tunnel Fire in April, this new blaze is a reminder for all Arizonans to be vigilant and safe this wildfire season.”
View the Governor's Declaration of Emergency below.
DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY
Pipeline Fire
WHEREAS, on June 12, 2022, a human-caused wildfire, subsequently named the Pipeline Fire,
started within Coconino County, approximately 6 miles north of Flagstaff; and
WHEREAS, the fire has burned more than 22,000 acres and continues to burn; and
WHEREAS, warm and windy conditions have caused very active fire behavior; and
WHEREAS, the fire has resulted in a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declaration
(FM-5441-AZ) on June 12, 2022; and
WHEREAS, a Type 1 Incident Management Team has been requested and is anticipated to take
responsibility for the Pipeline Fire on June 16, 2022, as well as for the nearby Haywire Fire; and
WHEREAS, the Governor is authorized to declare an emergency pursuant to A.R.S.
§26.303(D).
NOW, THEREFORE I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, by virtue of the
authority vested in me by the Constitution and Laws of the State, do hereby determine that this
situation justifies a declaration of a State of Emergency, pursuant to A.R.S. § 26-303(D), and I
do hereby:
a. Declare that a State of Emergency exists in Coconino County, due to fire,
effective June 12, 2022, and continuing; and
b. Direct that the sum of $200,000 from the general fund be made available to the
Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to be expended in
accordance with A.R.S. § 35-192, A.A.C. R8-2-301 to 321, and Executive Order
79-4; and
c. Direct that the State of Arizona Emergency Response and Recovery Plan be used
to direct and control state and other assets and authorize the Director of the
Arizona Division of Emergency Management to coordinate state assets.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have
hereunto set my hand and caused to
be affixed the Great Seal of the State
of Arizona.
GOVERNOR
DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on
this 16th day of June in the Year Two
Thousand Twenty-two and of the
independence of the United States of
America the Two Hundred and
Forty-Fifth.
ATTEST:
Secretary of State