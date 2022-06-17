Black Education Station Remembers the Accomplishments of Many During Juneteenth

Black Education Station Juneteenth Celebration

The revolution has been televised!” — Black Education Station

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Day of Freedom, shines a light on education and illuminates the path to freedom and the steps still needed to achieve equality in a blind sighted society. Black Education Station (BES) echoes the monumental strides of Black ancestral giants. BES streaming network is an alternative to the educational norms and a supplement providing Black families a much-needed support. The programs on BES focus on building up Black children through insightful animated specials, certified teacher lessons, and book reading.

In recognition of Juneteenth, BES affirms the accomplishments of Opal Lee, known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.” This tenacious, eighty-nine-year-old Nobel Peace Prize Nominee was an educator herself. After years of campaigning, her vision of making Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday came to fruition. Thanks to the efforts of many like Ms. Lee, the voices of Juneteenth are heralded from the White House to every corner of America. Now, through the educators behind the BES streaming service, Black children will have uninterrupted access to historical facts like these.

BES wants African American children to know their history and thwarts the efforts of the critical race theory oppositionists. With a holistic approach, BES supplies children of color with what they need to thrive. Contributors of color create their innovative content from all over the world. You find Black people in every aspect of this company, from its founders to the instructors, and even behind the scenes in production.

BES allows parents to take control over the standards that are thrust upon their “melanated” children, who do not reflect the culture and values of the Black community. By promoting positive imagery for children of color, BES plants a seed of encouragement and gets a glimpse into a well-furrowed future of success for the next generation. They gear the Black Education Station to help children ages 0 to 10 years old with the motto “Our Children. Our Future.”

For more information, please contact Tai Jones at Phone: 404-294-7165 or Email: info@blackeducationstation.com or log on to www.blackeducationstation.com

