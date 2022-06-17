Submit Release
News Search

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,179 in the last 365 days.

Black Education Station Remembers the Accomplishments of Many During Juneteenth

Black Education Station

Black Education Station

Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth Celebration

The revolution has been televised!”
— Black Education Station

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Day of Freedom, shines a light on education and illuminates the path to freedom and the steps still needed to achieve equality in a blind sighted society. Black Education Station (BES) echoes the monumental strides of Black ancestral giants. BES streaming network is an alternative to the educational norms and a supplement providing Black families a much-needed support. The programs on BES focus on building up Black children through insightful animated specials, certified teacher lessons, and book reading.

In recognition of Juneteenth, BES affirms the accomplishments of Opal Lee, known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.” This tenacious, eighty-nine-year-old Nobel Peace Prize Nominee was an educator herself. After years of campaigning, her vision of making Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday came to fruition. Thanks to the efforts of many like Ms. Lee, the voices of Juneteenth are heralded from the White House to every corner of America. Now, through the educators behind the BES streaming service, Black children will have uninterrupted access to historical facts like these.

BES wants African American children to know their history and thwarts the efforts of the critical race theory oppositionists. With a holistic approach, BES supplies children of color with what they need to thrive. Contributors of color create their innovative content from all over the world. You find Black people in every aspect of this company, from its founders to the instructors, and even behind the scenes in production.

BES allows parents to take control over the standards that are thrust upon their “melanated” children, who do not reflect the culture and values of the Black community. By promoting positive imagery for children of color, BES plants a seed of encouragement and gets a glimpse into a well-furrowed future of success for the next generation. They gear the Black Education Station to help children ages 0 to 10 years old with the motto “Our Children. Our Future.”

For more information, please contact Tai Jones at Phone: 404-294-7165 or Email: info@blackeducationstation.com or log on to www.blackeducationstation.com

Tai Jones
Black Education Station
+1 404-294-7165
info@blackeducationstation.com

You just read:

Black Education Station Remembers the Accomplishments of Many During Juneteenth

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Education, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.