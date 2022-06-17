Sabbatical Beauty Launches a Refreshing Asian Skin Care Collection for Summer
Sabbatical Beauty’s Summer Collection is packed to the brim with active ingredients like Camellia Japonica, fermented sea kelp, hyaluronic acid and more.
Summer 2022 presents a perfectly minimalist skincare routine for hot weather - all the while offering skin protection from the elements with after sun care and bug spray!”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabbatical Beauty, an independent beauty brand highlighting effective Asian skin care ingredients, launches its four-piece Summer Collection on June 17, 2022. These four limited edition products nourish and heal skin for a gamechanging summer glow. With its emphasis on Asian botanical ingredients, Sabbatical capitalizes on the current trend towards Asian skin care in mainstream beauty outlets but with emphasis on small batch and ethically created products that appeal to progressive customers.
Sabbatical’s Summer Collection takes inspiration from the need to heal and treat skin in hot weather. Products include After Sun Balm, with fermented sea kelp and calendula to heal sunburns overnight, Camellia Rose Mask with Camellia Japonica & Rose extracts to nourish reddened skin, and even the brand’s first bug spray to keep annoying bugs away while nourishing the skin.
Ranging in price from $15 to $108, these powerfully effective products presents a perfectly minimalist skincare routine for hot weather for skin of all shades.
Find out more at: https://sabbaticalbeauty.com/collections/summer-2022
### About Sabbatical Beauty
Sabbatical Beauty is a small batch, luxury Asian inspired skin care brand founded by Adeline Koh, Ph.D. It focuses on botanical-forward natural formulations that are highly effective, on feminist and social justice principles, and empowering people of all shades to love the skin they are in. Every product is handmade with love in South Philadelphia. Sabbatical has been voted Best Local Skin Care Line by Philadelphia Magazine, and has been featured in Slate, Shape, Bust, Allure, Cosmopolitan and more.
## What’s In It?
### **[After Sun Balm](https://sabbaticalbeauty.com/collections/summer-2022/products/after-sun-face-balm-rescue)**
**Travel Size: $35 | Full Size: $95**
Not your average aloe vera gel, this antioxidant filled gel-cream is made with a base of fermented sea kelp, Centella Asiatica, Calendula and Cucumber. These highly anti-inflammatory plant extracts help soothe and heal angry sunburns and irritations overnight in a single application.
### [Camellia Rose Mask](https://sabbaticalbeauty.com/collections/summer-2022/products/camellia-rose-exfoliating-wash-off-mask)
**Travel Size: $35 | Full Size: $95**
While most oil control masks end up dehydrating skin, Camellia Rose mask both regulates excess oil with clay but at the same time deeply nourishing with Rose and Camellia Japonica extracts. The mask contains a note of bamboo powder to fully polish skin, so skin will visibly glow directly after use.
### [Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Serum](https://sabbaticalbeauty.com/collections/summer-2022)
**Travel Size: $35 | Full Size: $108**
This potent serum provides deep hydration and relief from inflammation with hyaluronic acid and rose hydrosol. Extremely effective to counteract summer dehydration from the elements while controlling oil production.
This gentle yet super effective bug spray keeps the bugs away through an array of traditional herbal ingredients (vanilla extract, witch hazel, apple cider vinegar) while nurturing skin and treating redness and irritation.
