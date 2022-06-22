NBRPA AND ARIA EXCHANGE ENTER GROUNDBREAKING MULTI-YEAR LICENSING AGREEMENT TO BRING LEGENDS NFT’S TO MARKET

NBRPA NBRPA Legend Jerry West NBRPA Legend Bill Russell

-Exclusive Partnership to Involve Nearly 1500 Basketball Legends Including Iconic Names – Bill Russell, Jerry West, Karl Malone, Walt Frazier, & More

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) announced today a groundbreaking group licensing deal with ARIA Exchange. The multi-year agreement will allow ARIA Exchange to create royalty generating products, utilizing its innovative Aria 360 technology. ARIA Exchange will create and market virtual marketing ad-campaigns to brands featuring Legends and virtual images of Legends in the form of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) - digital assets that are functional through blockchain technology.

This robust opportunity ushers the NBRPA into the new iteration of internet technology, while leveraging Legends' Name, Image, and Likeness to best align with emerging digital trends.

“As the demand for Legends and their one-of-a-kind collectibles skyrockets, this partnership with ARIA Exchange allows us to bring our Legends into a new and innovative marketplace, where they can serve as connoisseurs and creators of their narrative,” said Scott Rochelle, President & CEO, National Basketball Retired Players Association. “We are thrilled to partner with ARIA Exchange to celebrate our Legends’ accomplishments and iconic moments and provide exclusive and artistic value to fans and collectors around the world.”

The first release featuring NBRPA Legends will be available summer 2022 exclusively on ARIA Exchange and will include such notable names as Bill Russell, Jerry West, Karl Malone, Isiah Thomas, Chris Mullin, John Stockton, Clyde Drexler, Dominique Wilkins, Grant Hill, Hakeem Olajuwon, Earl Monroe, Elgin Baylor and many more.

To learn more about the National Basketball Retired Players Association and the ARIA Exchange, please visit https://www.legendsofbasketball.com/ and https://ariaexchange.com.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association:

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Vice Chairman Dave Cowens, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Thurl Bailey, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, Charles “Choo” Smith, Sheryl Swoopes and Robert Horry. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

