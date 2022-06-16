Data Mynt Launches Stable Crypto Mobile Point of Sale for North American Merchants on Apple iOS
Merchants can now download Data Mynt’s Crypto Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) to get paid by their crypto customers instantly with no volatility & no declines.
Over 85% of merchants want to accept crypto as payment. We’re entering a new golden era for merchant payment services with a better payment method for merchants and customers everywhere.”OAKLAND, CA, US, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merchants in North America may now download Data Mynt’s Crypto Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) app to get paid by their crypto customers instantly with no volatility, no declines, and 80% less costs versus card payments.
— Alex Christian, Data Mynt CEO
Data Mynt, a leading provider of stable, omni-chain cryptocurrency merchant payment and checkout solutions, is now live on the App Store with its mPOS. The easy-to-use app interface allows merchants to accept crypto from any customer wallet, including Cash App, PayPal, and Coinbase, with instant settlement and no traditional crypto volatility.
In addition to using the Data Mynt crypto mPOS app to get paid, Data Mynt merchants and partners may also create and send invoices using the mobile app.
“With over 85% of merchants seeking to accept crypto as payment, this is only the beginning. We’re entering a new golden era for merchant payment services with a better payment method for merchants and customers everywhere,” noted Data Mynt CEO, Alex Christian.
About Data Mynt
Data Mynt is the leading global provider of stable, omni-chain crypto checkout & payment solutions. Its suite of products offers merchants & partners an omnichannel experience of accepting safe, secure crypto payments free from volatility and the risks and costs of traditional payment methods. The Data Mynt crypto checkout payment solution is designed to streamline implementation via Mobile Point of Sale, API, branded web page, and iFrame, while consistently delivering a seamless customer experience. DataMynt.com
