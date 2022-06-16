Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at a Reception in Honor of Pride Month

In honor of Pride Month, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will host a reception on Friday, June 17 at 5:45 p.m. EDT in the Benjamin Franklin room at the Department of State. The Secretary’s remarks will be open to the press and live streamed on www.state.gov and www.YouTube.com/statedept

The Pride Month reception will also feature brief remarks by U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Jessica Stern and Michael Konstantino, President of glifaa, the organization representing LGBTQI+ employees and allies in U.S. foreign affairs agencies.

