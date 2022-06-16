Submit Release
Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at a Reception in Honor of Pride Month

In honor of Pride Month, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will host a reception on Friday, June 17 at 5:45 p.m. EDT in the Benjamin Franklin room at the Department of State. The Secretary’s remarks will be open to the press and live streamed on www.state.gov and www.YouTube.com/statedept 

The Pride Month reception will also feature brief remarks by U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Jessica Stern and Michael Konstantino, President of glifaa, the organization representing LGBTQI+ employees and allies in U.S. foreign affairs agencies.

Pre-set time for video cameras: 4:45 p.m. from the C Street lobby.
Final access time for writers and stills: 5:15 p.m. from the C Street lobby.

Media representatives may attend this event upon presentation of one of the following: (1) A U.S. Government-issued identification card (Department of State, White House, Congress, Department of Defense or Foreign Press Center), (2) a media-issued photo identification card, or (3) a letter from their employer on letterhead verifying their employment as a journalist, accompanied by an official photo identification card (driver’s license, passport).

Please submit any media inquiries via the web form located on the ‘Information for Journalists’ page on www.state.gov.

