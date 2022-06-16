Smart Watch Market Size Worth USD 95.78 Billion By 2028 | Increasing demand for interconnected and smart devices

Market size: USD 23.98 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 19.1%

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, diabetes, hypertension, increasing disposable income, increasing demand for AI-enabled smart watches, and rapid growth in the consumer electronics sector.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart watch market size is expected to reach USD 95.78 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 19.1%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Key factors such as increasing public awareness about health, emergence of several market players, and technological advancements in smart watches are driving global market revenue growth.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market. It offers detailed insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry at a regional level and industry level. The report also covers the developments and government regulations related to COVID-19. The report further analyzes the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the global market and provides an insight into the post-COVID-19 situation.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Smart Watch market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies, Motorola, and Polar Electro Oy are major players operating in the smart watch market.

Some key highlights in the report:

Among the product type, the standalone segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for smart watches with SIM cards that can receive calls and send text messages without being connected to smartphones and high usage of standalone smart watches by people engaged in outdoor activities such as travelling or hiking are key factors boosting segment revenue growth.

Based on the operating system, the iOS segment is expected to account for significant revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as rising disposable income, high adoption of iOS devices, and availability of advanced iOS operating systems such as RTOS or WatchOS for smart watches.

Among the application segments, the personal assistance segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rising health awareness, increasing adoption of smart devices and high usage of voice-recognition virtual assistants for monitoring daily activities are key factors boosting segment growth.

The smart watch market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period. High revenue share is attributed to factors such as rising sales of consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, smart watches, increasing health awareness among consumers, technological advancements in smartwatches, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and diabetes.

Smart Watch Market Segmentation based on Type:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Extension

Classical

Standalone

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Android

Windows

iOS

Others

Smart Watch Market Segmentation based on Application:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Wellness

Sports

Personal Assistance

Health

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Smart Watch Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Smart Watch market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Smart Watch market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Smart Watch Market

Competitive analysis of the Smart Watch market

Regional analysis of Global Smart Watch market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Smart Watch market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Smart Watch production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Smart Watch market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Smart Watch market

Global Smart Watch market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us, and we will make sure you get a report tailored to your research needs.

