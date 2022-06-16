The Growing From Grief Coach Dr Kameika Hinson Releases her book "I Lost My Baby and Now Its Time To Find My Mind"
All things happen for a reason but it's up to you to figure out the reason.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Growing From Grief Coach Dr. Kameika Hinson Releases her book "I Lost My Baby and Now Its Time To Find My Mind"
— ~ Dr. Kameika Hinson
In her new book, The Growing From Grief Coach Dr. Kameika Hinson shares her story of losing her baby and the journey she took to find her mind. This book is a must-read for anyone who has suffered the loss of a child or simply the loss of a loved one. She shares her story in a way that is raw and real, yet also full of hope and inspiration.
The Growing From Grief Coach Dr Kameika Hinson is a grief coach, speaker, and author who helps people who have lost a loved one find their mind. After losing her baby, Kameika went on a journey to find herself. Through her coaching, she helps people who are grieving find their way back to living a fulfilling life.
Despite Dr. Kameika Hinson’s many roles as a Medical Laboratory Scientist, Minister, and Grief Coach, the one role she’s always wanted to play since childhood was that of a mother. However, in 2007, her motherhood dreams were halted when she was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Tipping the scale at an alarming 419 pounds, she knew that she needed surgical help with losing weight. In July 2015, Kameika had bariatric surgery and she slowly emerged into the woman that she always knew existed behind the weight. In 2017, Kameika became pregnant before losing her baby to a miscarriage. Although heartbroken, her calling from God to help others became clear.
Dr. Kameika is now the President of Chasing Rainbows Grief Coaching Services, LLC. She is also the Founder and CEO of her nonprofit organization called Jeremiah’s Journey to Healing Ministries. She teaches women who have had pregnancy or infant loss how to cope, heal and flourish through purpose discovery and storytelling. Kameika is furthering her services by pursuing her Doctorate in Ministry while focusing on Christian Counseling.
