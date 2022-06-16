Kathie Lee Gifford Talks 'What Women Binge' with Melissa Joan Hart
Melissa Joan Hart and co-host Amanda Lee welcomed Kathie Lee Gifford in-studio on this week's episode of the popular podcast.
Actress and filmmaker Melissa Joan Hart and co-host Amanda Lee welcome television icon Kathie Lee Gifford in-studio for this week's new episode of What Women Binge. The pop-culture podcast is available on all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and iHeart, as well as a video version on YouTube.
— Melissa Joan Hart
On the new episode, the hosts talk about Kathie Lee's new book, "The Jesus I Know: Honest Conversations and Diverse Opinions about Who He Is," and her new FOX Nation Show.
"What a thrill to have a TV legend like Kathie Lee on our podcast where I get to reverse roles with her and be the one asking the questions," says Melissa.
Since launching in January 2022, What Women Binge quickly landed on the Top 50 Society & Culture Podcast chart, and continues to be one of the most popular new podcasts thanks to celebrity guests and Melissa's loyal fanbase, thanks in part to her iconic starring roles in series like "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch," "Clarissa Explains It All" and "Melissa & Joey."
What Women Binge with Melissa Joan Hart is a female-centric review show where Hart, her friend and co-host Amanda Lee, and their special guests get to chat about any and all subjects they find #bingeworthy. Featuring casual conversations with well-known celebrities, talking about whatever they’re in to, from guilty pleasures to pet peeves. What Women Binge covers books, charities, workouts, podcasts, food, apps, movies, television shows and more. Past guests include Kimberly Williams Paisley, Candace Cameron Bure, Lea Thompson, Patricia Heaton, Hayley Orrantia, Garcelle Beauvais, Candice King, NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, AEW's Paul Wight (The Big Show), Dana and Matt Jackson (The Young Bucks), Dashboard Confessional, Greg and Vanessa Evigan, Tara Strong, Caroline Rhea, Ashley Eckstein, Nate Richert, Tim Mahoney, Mattie Jackson Selecman, Jana Kramer and more.
What Women Binge is produced in partnership with Podcast Heat.
For more information, visit WhatWomenBinge.com.
