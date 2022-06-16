Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Jennifer Gleason

Maine DOE team member Jennifer Gleason is being highlighted as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Campaign. Learn a little more about Jennifer in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

Our team monitors and supports each public school district for compliance with IDEA and MUSER. We love to provide technical assistance and professional development to special education teachers and administrators. The team travels to every public school district, charter school, regional program, and CDS site over a four-year period.

What do you like best about your job?

The team is second to none and I get to see every part of Maine. This picture of me and Saturn is from a recent trip to Presque Isle, where they have a scale-model of the solar system over 40 miles. I also love visiting schools because I get to help put people at ease when we are coming to do an “audit.” By the time we leave, they understand that we are there to support them and it is a positive experience. Basically, I love everything about my job.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I went through the process as a teacher and it was such a great learning experience that I wanted to be part of the team.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I love to hike with my pup, spend time with my 2 adult children, garden, read, and float in the pool.