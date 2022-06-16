Ghosts of Hollow Creek Will be taking part in Steam Next Fest

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie developer Richard Holleman and publisher Aquatik Studios have revealed today that they will be bringing Ghosts of Hollow Creek to Steam Next Fest. Ghosts of Hollow Creek is a story-rich, single-player, 90s-style fantasy RPG with multiple endings to the game's story. The game is set to release on June 21st, 2022, on Steam.

Steam Next Fest is a multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Gamers are able to explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer live streams, and chat with teams about their games in progress, coming soon to Steam.

Make sure to Wishlist Ghosts of Hollow Creek and play their live demo on Steam. Make sure to set a reminder to catch Ghosts of Hollow Creek and Aquatik Studios on Steam Next Fest for Friday, June 17th at 3pm EST on store.steampowered.com/sale/nextfest.

Ghosts of hollow Creek Demo