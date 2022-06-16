Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,838 in the last 365 days.

Ghosts of Hollow Creek Will be taking part in Steam Next Fest

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie developer Richard Holleman and publisher Aquatik Studios have revealed today that they will be bringing Ghosts of Hollow Creek to Steam Next Fest. Ghosts of Hollow Creek is a story-rich, single-player, 90s-style fantasy RPG with multiple endings to the game's story. The game is set to release on June 21st, 2022, on Steam.

Steam Next Fest is a multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Gamers are able to explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer live streams, and chat with teams about their games in progress, coming soon to Steam.

Make sure to Wishlist Ghosts of Hollow Creek and play their live demo on Steam. Make sure to set a reminder to catch Ghosts of Hollow Creek and Aquatik Studios on Steam Next Fest for Friday, June 17th at 3pm EST on store.steampowered.com/sale/nextfest.

Richard Holleman
Ghosts of Hollow Creek
contact@snowconegames.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Ghosts of hollow Creek Demo

You just read:

Ghosts of Hollow Creek Will be taking part in Steam Next Fest

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.