Digital Health Market is Booming at a 13.7% CAGR in Future Scope by 2028 | Cerner Corporation, Cisco, eCLINICALWORKS

New Research Study "Digital Health Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights. The Global Digital Health Market Report detailed information and overview highlight the most recent trends in various regions. The Digital Health Market research report is an intelligence report that includes precise and valuable data on market size, development countries, market share, and revenue forecasts through 2028.

Digital health is defined as the use of information and communication technologies in the healthcare sector for the management of chronic disease from remote areas. The digital health market includes mobile health (mHealth), wearable devices, telehealth & telemedicine, health information technology (IT), and personalized medicine. It offers various services, which enable consumers for early diagnosis of life-threatening disease and for the management of chronic disease.

The global Digital Health market is consolidated, with a few small- and medium-sized players accounting for majority revenue share. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and solutions in the Digital Health market. Some prominent players operating in the market are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solution, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco systems

eCLINICALWORKS

General Electric company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Honeywell International Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Siemans Healthcare AG

Qualcomm technologies, Inc.

Overview and Scope of the Report:

The Global Digital Health Market Analysis Report provides a detailed analysis of the market size of various segments and countries in previous years, as well as forecasts for the coming years. The Digital Health Market report presents a detailed competitive landscape of the global market. The market dynamics, drivers, and segmentation by application, type, region, and manufacturer are all discussed in this report. With respect to the regions and countries covered in the report, this Digital Health Market report provides both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on growth of the global digital health market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the healthcare systems in the world and increased the need for development of healthcare information technology and remote monitoring services.

The Study Objectives are:

✔A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the Digital Health Market and their corresponding data.

✔It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, geographical presence, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies.

✔Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share.

✔It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region.

✔The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, distributors, and stockholders.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product & Service

mHealth

mHealth Devices

Blood Glucose Meter

BP Monitors

Pulse Oximetry

Neurological Monitors

Cardiac Monitors

Apnea & Sleep Monitors

Wearable Fitness Sensor Devices & Heart Rate Meters

Others

mHealth Services

Prevention Services

Diagnostic Services

Monitoring Services

Treatment Services

Wellness & Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions

eHealth

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and Picture Archiving & Communications Systems (PACS)

Electronic Health Records (EHR

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Telehealth

Prescribing Solutions

Medical Apps

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

Pharmacy Information Systems

Others

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Following are the various regions covered by the Digital Health Market research report:

North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the market size and CAGR of the Digital Health Market during the forecast period?

2. How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Digital Health Market shares?

3. What is the growing demand of the Digital Health Market during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Digital Health Market?

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.