Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,845 in the last 365 days.

Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Saudi Counterpart

Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Saudi Counterpart

MOROCCO, June 16 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita held talks, Thursday in Rabat, with his Saudi counterpart, H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

The two ministers chair the works of the 13th Session of the Joint Morocco-Saudi Arabia Commission.

This session, which comes in consecration of bilateral cooperation relations, aims to make a comprehensive assessment of this cooperation and to follow up on the implementation of recommendations of previous meetings, besides the presentation of the new action program in areas of common interest.

MAP 16 June 2022

You just read:

Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Saudi Counterpart

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.