Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Saudi Counterpart

MOROCCO, June 16 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita held talks, Thursday in Rabat, with his Saudi counterpart, H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

The two ministers chair the works of the 13th Session of the Joint Morocco-Saudi Arabia Commission.

This session, which comes in consecration of bilateral cooperation relations, aims to make a comprehensive assessment of this cooperation and to follow up on the implementation of recommendations of previous meetings, besides the presentation of the new action program in areas of common interest.

MAP 16 June 2022