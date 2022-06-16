Virtual Statewide Transportation Improvement Program meeting scheduled for Friday, June 17, 2022, rescheduled to Thursday, June 30, 2022

A virtual public meeting scheduled for Friday, June 17, 2022, to discuss the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s 2023-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program has been rescheduled to June 30, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Gov. Jim Justice declared Juneteenth to be observed on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Please see the Amended Notification below:

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is seeking input to help guide the future of transportation in West Virginia. WVDOT is in the process of developing its new 6-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The 2023-2028 STIP identifies project investment over a 6-year period to fund the operation, preservation, rehabilitation, and expansion of West Virginia's highway and transit assetts statewide with the revenue that is estimated to be available.

WVDOT is hosting a virtual public workshop on June 30, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., for the public to review information on future funding levels and provide input on the potential program categories and funding levels for the 6-year period. The workshop will provide a venue for the public to ask questions and discuss the program with the project team. The input will be used to help formulate a draft STIP document that will be available for review and comment at a later date. Please visit the STIP website at any time during the workshop to access the virtual meeting.

https://transportation.wv.gov/ highways/Programming/STIP/ Pages/default.aspx

Each time the STIP is updated, the public is given the opportunity to participate in the transportation planning process. The public is encouraged to provide comments on the STIP through July 14, 2022. Comments and questions can be submitted electronically via DOTSTIP@wv.gov or by mail to:

Mr. Chris Kinsey

Programming Division,

West Virginia Division of Highways,

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, Building 5, Room 650,

Charleston, West Virginia 25305



The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs, and activities. The WVDOT will consider, upon request, every request for reasonable accommodations to provide language interpretation for people with Limited English Proficiency and translations of written materials necessary to access project information.

Anyone requesting special services should contact the WV Civil Rights Compliance Division at (304) 558-3931 as early as possible so that arrangements can be made. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice). Aquellas personas que no hablan inglés o tienen limitaciones para leer, hablar o entender inglés, podrían recibir servicios de interpretación si los solicitan llamando al (304) 558-3931.​​