Cleanup work and pothole repair continue near Nitro-St. Albans Bridge Wednesday, June 15, 2022, through Thursday, June 16, 2022

Contractors will be doing cleanup work and repairing potholes on eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 between mile markers 42 and 44 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, and Thursday, June 16, 2022.
 
Contractors will be doing cleanup work in the westbound fast lane beginning Wednesday night, June 15, 2022. Once finished, they will switch to repairing potholes in the eastbound slow lane. Work will be completed by 6 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, but may resume later that night.
 
All work will be done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.
 
The area is west of the Nitro-St. Albans interstate bridge, and is part of a widening project between the bridge and the US 35 interchange. The approximately $225 million project will widen I-64 from four to six lanes and includes construction of a second bridge over the Kanawha River and replacing five more bridges between Nitro and US 35.​​

