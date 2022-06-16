State Media Contacts

Shannon Konvicka, Communications Director

Department of Housing and Community Development

Shannon.Konvicka@vermont.gov

Richard Amore, Better Places program manager

Department of Housing and Community Development

Richard.Amore@vermont.gov

Local Media Contacts

Josh Brittenham

Volunteer

Pittsford Village Farm

Josh.brittenham@gmail.com

Better Places Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for

“Pittsford Village Farm Pavilion”

$11,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

PITTSFORD– Pittsford residents will soon be able to enjoy a pavilion at the Pittsford Village Farm, a green space in our Designated Village Center thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by the Pittsford Village Farm.

“Access to the outdoors is essential to the health, well-being and prosperity of every family and every community,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “The Pittsford Village Farm Pavilion will create more outdoor opportunities for families and communities to meet with each other and build connections.”

If the campaign reaches its $11,000 goal by August 15, 2022, the “Pittsford Village Farm Pavilion” will receive a matching grant of $22,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click here for project details and to donate. The funds raised will pay for building materials, labor, tables, and landscaping for the community to enjoy.

"The new pavilion will serve as an important resource for Pittsford and beyond," states Lorrie Byrom, Pittsford Village Farm Chairperson. "Based upon community use at our Village Farm over the past few years, a clear need is to provide a permanent shelter for a variety of outdoor activities," Byrom continued.

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support these projects. Learn more and donate here.

###

About Better Places

Better Places is a community matching grant program empowering Vermonters to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving Vermont’s designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas. The program is led by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity, our crowdfunding experts. The program supports community-led projects that create, revitalize, or activate community gathering areas that bring people together to build welcoming and thriving places across Vermont.