Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market Is Expected to Reach $42.9 Billion by 2030: AMR

Significant surge in the demand for oil & gas in various end-use industries such as transportation, manufacturing, and power generation, improvement in oilfield exploration and production of technologies, increase in the number of unconventional and deep hydrocarbon reservoirs are expected to drive the growth of the global oilfield auxiliary rental equipment market. Based on equipment, the drilling equipment segment held the largest market share in 2020.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global oilfield auxiliary rental equipment market generated $28.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $42.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant surge in the demand for oil & gas in various end-use industries such as transportation, manufacturing, and power generation, improvement in oilfield exploration and production of technologies, increase in the number of unconventional and deep hydrocarbon reservoirs are expected to drive the growth of the global oilfield auxiliary rental equipment market. On the other hand, rapid development of the electric vehicle industry is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements in oilfield auxiliary rental are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

Download Report Sample (220 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/623

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global oilfield auxiliary rental equipment market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing and processing activities in the industries, which decreased the demand for oil & gas products from consumers.

This was due to the stringent restrictions imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global oilfield auxiliary rental equipment market based on equipment, application, and region.

Based on equipment, the drilling equipment segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the global market, and is projected to continue its dominant share in 2030. The report also analyses the segments include pressure and flow control equipment and others.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market Request Here

Based on application, the onshore segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. The offshore segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/623

The key players analyzed in the global oilfield auxiliary rental equipment market report include Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford International Plc., Key Energy Services, Ensign Energy Services Inc., Parker Drilling Company, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Oil States International, TechnipFMC, and Odfjell Drilling.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Oilfield Rental Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Oilfield Degasser Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Oilfield Drilling Elevator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Smart Oilfield Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Oilfield Casing Spools Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Oilfield Roller Chain Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Oil & Gas Automation & Instrumentation Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Oilfield Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts, 2022 - 2029

Oilfield Rotary Table Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2029

Oilfield Air Drilling Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Directional Drilling Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn