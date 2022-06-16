BisRing will be hosting a booth at Collision Conference 2022! Come visit us at A3605, looking forward to meeting you!

BisRing will be at booth A3605 at the Collision Conference this year at the Enercare Centre in Toronto on June 23rd, 2022.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- BisRing is excited to announce that they will be having a booth at the Collision Conference this year alongside other great companies from worldwide. Collision Conference is one of the world’s biggest tech conferences with Fortune 500 companies in attendance. The event will be taking place at the Enercare Centre in Toronto and will go on from June 20th – 23rd, 2022.BisRing is proud to be one of the startups that is given the opportunity to host a booth and connect with potential customers and investors. Collision Conference is a great way for startup companies to share their vision and growth story in hopes of meeting investors who share the same goal. If you are an investor looking for your next tech company break through, or a fellow tech connoisseur then this event is perfect for you. The event will host over 1,200 journalists, 1,250+ startups, 200+ partners, 850+ investors, 33,000+ attendees all from over 140+ countries.Collision Conference is a place for networking and making valuable connections with peers and mentors. It’s a way to educate yourself on the latest tech trends and what the future holds for this industry. If you are a business owner, it holds tremendous potential in finding the people and businesses relevant to you and generating leads. Furthermore, it is great exposure! Being able to host a booth at an event so grand like this among Fortune 500 and fellow startup companies is a great way to make a name for themselves.BisRing will be present at the event at A3605, excited to meet a variety of people and share their vision as a company. Being able to speak with investors and client in person can really help us understand their needs and how BisRing can be beneficial for their business. BisRing is a company that is dynamically adopting to their clients’ needs and always finding a way to provide a solution to any problem within the real estate industry. Through outreaches to clients, they were able to better understand the pain points of their clientele and work to improve the platform with all their feedback. What initially started off as a business listing platform for real estate service providers to market their business and get connected with real estate investors. Now has transitioned itself into a real estate networking social media platform that enables lead generation and business collaborations for long lasting relationships. Ideally, BisRing is transforming to become a LinkedIn for Real Estate.BisRing is a Prop-Tech company that follows the SaaS business model focused within the real estate industry. They are an online platform that allows for real estate service providers to market their business and connect with real estate investors to form long lasting business relationships. BisRing has three user types: BisRinger , ProBisRinger Lite and ProBisRinger Gold . BisRinger account is ideal for homeowners & real estate investors and is completely free to sign up. There are features that were mainly designed to assist with an investor’s real estate journey such as My Virtual Teams. It takes the concept of Power Teams and allows you to create a team of service providers for multiple properties.The ProBisRinger Lite and Gold accounts are accounts created for real estate service providers. ProBisRinger Lite is a stripped-down version of the gold account with limited features but is completely free to use. A company can promote max. 3 businesses, a logo and one image in their gallery. The ProBisRinger Gold account provides all the features and tools necessary to grow your online presence. Promote unlimited businesses, 1GB of media storage, promotion section for followers, website backlink (great for improving SEO), lead generation & Ontario wide exposure. All of this is available for $9.99/month/per category. Due to COVID-19, BisRing decided to drop their price from $27.99/month/per category to help those who needed an inexpensive way of creating a digital presence for their business.If you are a seed investor and are interested in learning more about a disruptive Prop-Tech SaaS company like BisRing, visit us at Collision Conference or contact us. We would be more than happy to share our achievements and future goals.Get in touch with the BisRing team and find out more information:Javakar Jeyanthaninfo@bisring.com647-783-2571Connect with us on our social media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BisRingCo/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_bisring/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BisRingInc LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bisring YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbrzXqq8G2lYVCuDF3F47fw TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bisringinc

