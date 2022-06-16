Insights On the Micro Inverter Market - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities During Forecast 2022 – 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global market for micro inverters is expected to grow at a rate of 9.6% over the next ten years, reaching nearly $4.36 billion by 2032 as investments in renewable power generation technologies increase and awareness about these increasingly technological advantages grows too

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights published a report, titled, "Micro Inverter Market by Phase, Connectivity, Application & Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global micro inverter industry generated US$ 1.59 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate US$ 4.36 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2032.



The Phase segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on type, the phase segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global micro inverter market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to high penetration in the residential sector for its features such as simplicity in design and flexibility. However, the three phase segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 23.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in need for photovoltaic systems and installation at large load capacity industries or commercial buildings.

Get Sample Copy of Micro Inverter Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14322

The Residential segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the residential segment contributed the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global micro inverter market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in adoption of micro inverters in solar PV systems with surge in energy efficiency concerns and the launch of government initiatives. However, the commercial segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in adoption to reduce the cost per output watt and increase the profitability.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Technical advantages over conventional solar inverters, design flexibility, and capabilities such as producing optimum power from solar panels drive the growth of the global micro inverter market. However, high cost of installation and maintenance restrains the market growth. On the contrary, increase in the number of solar photovoltaic (PV) installations for different applications and rise in need for sustainable & clean energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions present new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

Production facilities in the electronics and semiconductors sector were stopped completely or partially due to lockdown implementation, lack of availability of workforce, and shortage of raw materials. This factor impacted the production volumes of micro inverters negatively.

The demand from end users such as residential and commercial reduced significantly due to stoppage of new installation, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand grew steadily post-lockdown.

Market players reassessed their strategies to ensure continuity and adopted quick response strategies for stabilizing the supply chain to avail raw material and distribute products seamlessly.





Ask for more Insights Analysis on Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14322

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global micro inverter market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of micro inverters in solar energy plants with increase in crude oil prices along with Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) and feed-in-tariffs provided by governments. However, North America is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Key Segments

By Phase:

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Connectivity:

Standalone

On-grid

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Get Customization of Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14322

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

Check Report for detailed TOC…

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Oil and Gas Domain:

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market: The global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market reached a valuation of US$ 4.2 Bn in 2022 and is estimated grow at a CAGR of 14%, surpassing US$ 9 Bn by 2032.

Digital Oilfield Solutions Market: Digital Oilfield Solutions Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach a valuation of US$ 54.4 Bn by 2028.

Gas Engines Market: The global Gas Engines Market share is expected to reach US$ 7.47 Billion in 2032 and projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032

DC Power Supplies Market: The DC power supplies market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.3%. It is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 605 Mn by 2032 from a value of US$ 378 Mn in 2021.

Substation Grounding System Market: The global substation grounding system market is estimated to project growth at a CAGR of nearly 4% to 5% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Pigging Valves Market: The global pigging valves market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 8 Bn by the end of 2032. The sales of pigging valves are expected to reach US$ 4.5 Bn by 2022, accelerating at a rapid CAGR of around 9% to 10% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Floating Power Plant market: The global floating power plant market size is expected to be valued at US$ 10.5 Billion in 2022. It is anticipated to reach US$ 17.3 Billion in 2032 and exhibit growth at an astonishing CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Collapsible Fuel Tank Market: The global collapsible fuel tank market is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2032. The demand for collapsible fuel tanks is expected to top US$ 1.40 Bn by 2022, expanding at a robust CAGR of 8% to 9% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Electrolytic Capacitor Market: The global electrolytic capacitor market is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 8 Bn by the end of 2032. The sales of electrolytic capacitors are expected to surpass US$ 7 Bn by 2022, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 2% to 3% during the forecast period 2022-2032.



No.2 Diesel Fuel Market: The global No.2 diesel fuel market is expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 1% - 4% during the forecast period.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/micro-inverter-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs