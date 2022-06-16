Home Automation Market Registered at CAGR 9.6%, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Development Trends and Forecast by 2029
Home Automation Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Rise in the homeownership among millennials globally
Telecommunication firms have entered the home security sector after acquiring a significant domestic customer base through existing internet and cable subscriptions will further accelerate the growth of the market.
Rise in the services provided by telecommunication companies
Installing safety monitoring and security devices in a home can cut a homeowner's insurance by up to 20%, according to SafeWise (US), an independent review group for testing and reviewing home security systems is further anticipated to propel the growth of the home automation market.
Increase in the use of home automation systems
Due to the incorporation of these products and services as a part of lifestyle and a high acceptance rate of sophisticated technology, home automation has gained popularity in industrialised countries over the last decade is further contributing the growth of the market.
Opportunities:
In addition, the rapid urbanization in advancing countries is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the home automation market in the coming years.
Restraints/Challenges Global Home Automation Market:
On the other hand, the rise in the costs regarding the purchase and deployment of home automation systems is further projected to impede the growth of the home automation market in the targeted period. However, the increase in the security concerns with home automation devices and compatibility concerns with the integration of home automation systems from different manufacturers might further challenge the growth of the home automation market in the near future.
This home automation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the home automation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Top Leading Key Players of Home Automation Market:
Resideo Technologies Inc. (US)
Legrand. (France)
Schneider Electric (France)
Johnson Controls. (Ireland)
Siemens (US)
Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland)
ABB (Switzerland)
Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (US)
Wirepath Home Systems, LLC (US)
Control4 Corporation (Canada)
Crestron Electronics, Inc. (US)
ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC. (US)
Lutron Electronics Co., Inc (US)
Remote Technologies Inc. (US)
Elan Nortek Security & Control LLC (US)
ADT. (US)
HARMAN (US)
Develco Products (Denmark)
Savant Systems, Inc (US)
SmartThings, Inc. (US)
Nest Labs (US)
Global Home Automation Market Segmentations:
Product Type
Luxury
Do It Yourself
Managed
Mainstream
Technology
Wired
Wireless
Application
Lighting
Safety and Security
HVAC
Entertainment
Others
Home Automation Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the home automation market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Table of Content: Global Home Automation Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Home Automation Market Report
Part 03: Global Home Automation Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Home Automation Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Home Automation Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Key Benefits of the report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Home Automation industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Home Automation market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global Home Automation market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides a detailed global Home Automation market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Home Automation Market Report Answers the Following Questions:
What is the Future Market Value for Home Automation Market?
What is the Growth Rate of the Home Automation Market?
What are the Major Companies Operating in the Home Automation Market?
Which Countries Data is Covered in the Home Automation Market?
What are the Main Data Pointers Covered in Home Automation Market Report?
