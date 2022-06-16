Medical Spa owners go public with their problems with Sentient Lasers
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing popularity of medical spas has resulted in an increase in the number of refurbished laser and aesthetic devices available on the market. While these devices can be a cost-effective option for many spa owners, they can also cause a number of serious issues.
Licensing issues are one of the most common problems with refurbished lasers; many of these devices are not properly licenced for use in the United States. This can lead to a slew of legal issues as well as putting patients at risk. Furthermore, many refurbished lasers lack the necessary customer service and support to ensure proper operation. This can result in a variety of problems, such as malfunctioning equipment and a lack of calibration. "All of the refurbished lasers are sold as-is, with no type of customer support," Dr. Alhallak said, referring to case # 2:2021cv00767 at Utah district court between Albany Cosmetic and Laser center and sentient lasers, a Utah-based seller of refurbished laser machines.
"The entire contract was in bad faith," Dr. Alhallak continued, "because sentient laser gave me 24 hours to inspect the machine."
The risk of trademark infringement is one of the most common concerns with refurbished aesthetic devices. Many of these devices are not properly licensed in the United States and may be infringing on trademarks. This can result in a slew of legal issues for spa owners and put patients at risk. Furthermore, many of these devices lack the necessary customer service and support to ensure proper operation, resulting in various problems, such as malfunctioning equipment and a lack of calibration. Tina Brown, an aesthetician in Boston who purchased a machine from sentient laser two years ago, said, "They never told me that the machine wasn't properly licensed, which caused a whole lot of legal problems for me down the road." Tina continued, "I bought a Coolsculpting machine from sentient lasers only to receive a cease and desist letter from Allergan, the owner of Coolsculpting trademark." Tina had to pay $40,000 in licensing fees to use the Coolsculpting machine in the United States legally.
As a result, it's critical to be aware of the issues that can arise from purchasing and using refurbished lasers before making a purchase. While they may be a cost-effective option, their risks may be insufficient to justify the savings.
"Since I went public with my ordeal with sentient lasers over the last three years, I've been in contact with numerous business owners who have had the same problem, and we're contemplating a class action lawsuit against sentient lasers," Dr. Alhallak stated.
Dr. Kamal alhallak
Dr. Kamal alhallak
