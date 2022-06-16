Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,836 in the last 365 days.

Medical Spa owners go public with their problems with Sentient Lasers

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing popularity of medical spas has resulted in an increase in the number of refurbished laser and aesthetic devices available on the market. While these devices can be a cost-effective option for many spa owners, they can also cause a number of serious issues.

Licensing issues are one of the most common problems with refurbished lasers; many of these devices are not properly licenced for use in the United States. This can lead to a slew of legal issues as well as putting patients at risk. Furthermore, many refurbished lasers lack the necessary customer service and support to ensure proper operation. This can result in a variety of problems, such as malfunctioning equipment and a lack of calibration. "All of the refurbished lasers are sold as-is, with no type of customer support," Dr. Alhallak said, referring to case # 2:2021cv00767 at Utah district court between Albany Cosmetic and Laser center and sentient lasers, a Utah-based seller of refurbished laser machines.

"The entire contract was in bad faith," Dr. Alhallak continued, "because sentient laser gave me 24 hours to inspect the machine."

The risk of trademark infringement is one of the most common concerns with refurbished aesthetic devices. Many of these devices are not properly licensed in the United States and may be infringing on trademarks. This can result in a slew of legal issues for spa owners and put patients at risk. Furthermore, many of these devices lack the necessary customer service and support to ensure proper operation, resulting in various problems, such as malfunctioning equipment and a lack of calibration. Tina Brown, an aesthetician in Boston who purchased a machine from sentient laser two years ago, said, "They never told me that the machine wasn't properly licensed, which caused a whole lot of legal problems for me down the road." Tina continued, "I bought a Coolsculpting machine from sentient lasers only to receive a cease and desist letter from Allergan, the owner of Coolsculpting trademark." Tina had to pay $40,000 in licensing fees to use the Coolsculpting machine in the United States legally.

As a result, it's critical to be aware of the issues that can arise from purchasing and using refurbished lasers before making a purchase. While they may be a cost-effective option, their risks may be insufficient to justify the savings.
"Since I went public with my ordeal with sentient lasers over the last three years, I've been in contact with numerous business owners who have had the same problem, and we're contemplating a class action lawsuit against sentient lasers," Dr. Alhallak stated.

Dr. Kamal alhallak
Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre
+1 587-520-2835
email us here

You just read:

Medical Spa owners go public with their problems with Sentient Lasers

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.