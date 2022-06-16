IoT Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2028 | Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Wipro Ltd., Capgemini SE, SAP SE

Emergen Research Logo

IoT Insurance Market Size – USD 16.28 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 62.2%

Increasing demand for IoT devices in the insurance industry to enhance customer experience and growing demand for value-added service is driving IoT insurance market growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market is expected to reach a market size of USD 775.65 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for IoT devices in the insurance industry to enhance customer experience is the key factor driving the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Besides, growing demand for value-added services is expected to propel global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in developing and developed countries is expected to augment global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth going ahead.

Key Internet of things insurance market participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Concirrus Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Capgemini SE.

The research report on the Global Internet of things insurance market is formulated with insightful data that will help the established companies and new entrants to analyze the business trends and capitalize on investment strategies. The Internet of things insurance market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Increasing usage of IoT-driven devices in property & casualty insurance to mitigate insurance costs and enhance risk management are some key factors driving revenue growth of the property & casualty insurance segment, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 62.7% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, connected car segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing application of telematics and IoT-driven sensors in cars.

In terms of market share, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of IoT driven V2X-connected vehicles, which generate IoT data flow and evaluate premium costs.

Due to robust presence of international market players, including Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others in countries in North America, the market in the region is expected to lead in terms of revenue share among other regional markets during the forecast period.

The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Internet of things insurance market industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario. Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Internet of things insurance market industry is a major attraction of the report.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 (𝐈𝐨𝐓) 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Pension Insurance

Warranty Insurance

Cyber Insurance

Life Insurance

Property & Casualty Insurance

Health Insurance

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connected Home

Connected Car

Connected Health

Commercial Lines

Others

The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global internet of things insurance market .The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Points Covered in Internet of things insurance market Report:

Internet of things insurance market Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Internet of things insurance market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Internet of things insurance market

Internet of things insurance market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Internet of things insurance market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

Internet of things insurance market Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Telephony, Unified Messaging, Conferencing, Collaboration Platforms}

Internet of things insurance market Analysis by Application {Enterprises, Education, Government, Healthcare, Others}

Internet of things insurance market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Internet of things insurance market Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.

