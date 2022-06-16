Compound Management Market Opportunities, Current Sales Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Development & Future Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 285.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trend –Developments in biopharmaceutical industries

Rising demand for personalized medicines is a key factor driving growth of the global compound management market ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global compound management market size is expected to reach USD 826.2 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global compound management market revenue growth is driven by increasing focus on biological research, rapid rise and development of the biopharmaceutical and biobanking sectors, and growing number of clinical trials. Compound management is a process of managing chemical libraries. Systematic compound management is pivotal during the drug delivery process, where speed, throughput, traceability, and reliability are fundamental. Application of automated technology in compound management helps in faster processing, provides a much higher sample consistency in terms of accuracy of compound concentration, and maintains an even consistency of physical properties across multiple experimental runs.

The Compound Management Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Compound Management market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Compound Management market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Compound Management market. The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Compound Management market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Compound Management market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Compound Management market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

The biopharmaceutical industry is growing and evolving at a much more rapid rate than earlier decades. Rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical field is due to ongoing and continuous demand for biologics and constant investment by government institutions and private and individual investors on research and development activities in biopharmaceuticals, and this is expected to continue to drive revenue of the global compound management market going ahead.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In February 2021, SPT Labtech acquired BioMicroLab. The acquisition will help SPT Labtech to strengthen its sample management capabilities for the life sciences industry.

Outsourcing services segment is expected to register a 14.4% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for outsourcing compound management services from pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical companies, and CROs.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rising number of biotech and pharmaceutical companies and constant funding from private investors for R&D activities in countries in the region.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Brooks Automation, Hamilton Company, TTP Group, Labcyte, Biosero, Tecan, Evotec, Wuxi AppTec, Icagen, and TCG Lifescience.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global compound management market based on solution, sample type, application, end-use, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Products

Software

Instruments

Outsourcing Services

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Chemical Compounds

Biosamples

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Drug Discovery

Gene Synthesis

Biobanking

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Biopharma Companies

Pharma Companies

Biobank

CRO

The Global Compound Management Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Compound Management market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Compound Management market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Compound Management market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Compound Management market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Compound Management Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

