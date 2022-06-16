Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market to Surpass US$ 102.54 Billion at a CAGR of 12.1 % by 2028 | GSK
Vaccines are biological entity used to activate acquired immunity to control or prevent particular disease or a group of disease.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has released a new research study on the “Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market” which aims to provide a thorough examination of the factors influencing global business introduction and outlook. The Global Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market Report detailed information and overview highlight the most recent trends in various regions. Leading market participants will benefit from the trading insights provided in this report. The Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market research report is an intelligence report that includes precise and valuable data on market size, development countries, market share, and revenue forecasts through 2028. It also provides information on the market’s development and capabilities.
Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players. Analysis of Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine companies, key tactics followed by Leading Key Players: GSK, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, and Sanofi, AstraZeneca PLC, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Daiichi Sankyo.
To date, several vaccines have been developed to offer protection against alarming diseases, such as diphtheria, yellow fever, tuberculosis, tetanus, rubella, poliomyelitis, pertussis, mumps, meningitis, measles, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae serotype b infection. A vaccine is a biological substance designed to protect humans from infections caused by bacteria and viruses. Various infectious diseases are among the world’s leading causes of death. Disease control and prevention vaccines are responsible for the control of numerous infectious diseases. The disease control and prevention vaccine market growth is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, around 9,025 cases of tuberculosis, 60,999 cases of salmonella, 33,666 cases of Lyme disease, and 327 cases of meningococcal disease were reported in the United States. Moreover, according to World Health Organization (WHO), each year, vaccines prevent around two to three million deaths worldwide. Immunization prevents deaths in all age groups from diseases, such as measles, influenza, pertussis, tetanus, and diphtheria. It is one of the safe and effective public heath interventions. Thus, with the increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases, the demand for vaccines is also increasing, driving the disease control and prevention vaccine market growth.
Several vaccine manufacturers’ work in partnership with civil society organization such as Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) Alliance, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and World Health Organization (WHO) to improve their vaccination program to reduce number of patient suffering from life-threatening diseases. The disease control and prevention vaccine market is also witnessing robust growth due to the emergence of COVID-19. According to the WHO, worldwide, as of 10:29am CEST, 12 April 2021, there have been 135,446,538 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,927,922 deaths.
The COVID-19 pandemic is changing rapidly and requires different strategies to maintain clinical preventive services, including immunization. As of 8 April 2021, a total of 669,248,795 vaccine doses have been administered. Increasing governmental initiatives for immunization programs is another major factor accelerating the growth of the disease control and prevention vaccine market. For instance, in May 2020, WHO supported the Government of Maharashtra’s (India) initiatives to maintain routine immunization during COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, in December 2020, the government of India planned to immunize around 30 million citizens, 10 million healthcare workers, and 20 million frontline workers in the first round. However, high cost of vaccine development is restraining market growth.
Key Opportunities:
The report examines the key opportunities in the Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market and identifies the factors that are driving and will continue to drive the industry’s growth. It takes into account past growth patterns, growth drivers, as well as current and future trends.
Regional Analysis: The Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market report is highly structured into a region-wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market, By Product Type:
✦Live-attenuated Vaccines
✦Inactivated Vaccines
✦Recombinant Vaccines
✦Toxoid Vaccines
Global Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market, By Type:
✦Monovalent Vaccine
✦Multivalent Vaccine
Global Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market, By Route of Administration:
✦Oral
✦Injectable
Global Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market, By Age Group:
✦Pediatric
✦Adults
Global Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market, By Indication:
✦Infectious Disease
✦Cancer
✦Other Indication
Following are the various regions covered by the Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market research report:
North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)
Key Questions Answered:
1. What is the market size and CAGR of the Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market during the forecast period?
2. How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market shares?
3. What is the growing demand of the Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market during the forecast period?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Market?
