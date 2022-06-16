Metaverse in Education Market Emerging Trend | By Key Players, Product Type, Application and Region

Emergen Research Logo

Rising popularity of e-learning, increasing preference for immersive learning experiences, and increasing investment to develop metaverse-related platforms

Metaverse in Education Market by Technology (AR, VR, XR, MR), By Device By Application (Learning, Skill Development, Educational Apps, Self-Regulation Skills, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse leverages augmented reality solutions and decentralized technology to facilitate connection and interaction among users and achieve a digital approach to social learning and skill development. Metaverse has the potential to change how institutional education can be monetized and with growth of online platforms, lecturers can teach in real-time to live audience while simultaneously teaching online class. Metaverse can connect students and teachers from across the globe to encourage enhanced interaction and sharing of knowledge to improve learning experiences.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry

Companies profiled in the global Metaverse in Education market:

Invact Metaversity

Tomorrow’s Education

Sophia Technologies Ltd.

Metaverse Group

Shenzhen Meten International Education Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication Co., Ltd.,

WU Executive Academy

21K School

Luca & Friends

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd.

Jiangsu Hibao Tech Software Co., Ltd.

Roblox

Microsoft

The University of Miami

The University of Nevada

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in education market on the basis of component, technology, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Learning

Skill Development

Educational Apps

Self-Regulation Skills

Cultural Understanding

Others

Major Regions Covered in the Metaverse in Education Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

