Smart Food Market Top Players, Size, Emerging Trends, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, and Forecasts Report 2028

Increasing necessity to address global issues such as poor diets, environmental degredation, climate change, and poverty are factors driving

Smart Food Market Size – USD 440.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.0%, Market Trends – Increasing number of smart food-related initiatives” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart food market is expected to reach a market size of USD 940.98 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing investments by food processing companies for development of enhanced food preservation techniques, packaging, and high nutritional value food products. Rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes are among other factors driving demand for smart food options among a growing global consumer base.

The Smart Food Market report provides the historical as well as present growth factors of the global market .The report contains financial data achieve from various research sources to provide specific and reliable analysis. The report presents information about the Top Manufacturers (Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Arla Foods) of the world and countries with their regional development status, volume, market size, market value, and price data.

The report points that are discussed within the systematic approach are the major market players that are involved in the Smart Food Market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The Smart Food Market report handles the distribution chain analysis of high Key players. Some of the leading manufacturers included in the market are:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Arla Foods, Aveka, Inc., Balchem Corporation, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Firmenich SA, Ingredion Incorporated, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), and Kellogg Company.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In November 2020, Cargill announced investment into Health for Life Capital II fund of Seventure Partners. The Health for Life capital II Fund of Seventure Partners supports the microbiome revolution in the areas of nutrition and health. The investment is expected to help Cargill in bringing more relevant products to the market in the functional food arena.

The dairy products segment accounted for largest market share of 31.0% in 2020. Increasing consumption of dairy products among a global consumer base is driving growth of the smart food market, and this is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Functional food segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The health promoting properties of functional ingredients is boosting demand for functional foods among the health-conscious consumer base.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart food market on the basis of end products, food type, and region:

End Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Dairy products

Bakery products

Meat products

Confectionary

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Others

Food type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Encapsulated Food

Functional Food

Genetically Modified Food

Others

The Smart Food Market research report segments the global market into drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. The segmentation includes technology, product, platform, application, and region. The report projections are based on both historical and predicted trends. Major companies active in the global domain have also been profiled, along with the key strategies they use to stay competitive.

Major Regions Covered in the Smart Food Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

