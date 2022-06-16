Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market Is Booming Worldwide 2022-2028 | Zugara Inc., Vuzix Corporation

Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market Analysis

Augmented reality in healthcare market outlook is set to run on similar business model as that of IT industry in 1980s.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has released a new research study on the “Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market” which aims to provide a thorough examination of the factors influencing global business introduction and outlook. The Global Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market Report detailed information and overview highlight the most recent trends in various regions. Leading market participants will benefit from the trading insights provided in this report. The Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market research report is an intelligence report that includes precise and valuable data on market size, development countries, market share, and revenue forecasts through 2028. It also provides information on the market’s development and capabilities.

Get Quick Access To PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/15

Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players. Analysis of Augmented Reality in Healthcare companies, key tactics followed by Leading Key Players: Zugara Inc., Vuzix Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Artoolworks Inc, Augmented Pixels Co., Kooaba Ag, and Layar B. V

Augmented reality is an emerging technology that is used in several sectors including healthcare for surgical preparation assessment, minimally-invasive surgery, rehabilitation, and other applications. Several players in the healthcare IT-enabled companies are focused on developing augmented reality-based products to enhance their market share. The million dollar market is witnessing technology disruption and is expected to witness a robust double digit CAGR during 2016–2024. The technology is used in various applications ranging from medical training to pharmacy benefit management. The technology aids in effective treatment of several diseases and optimizing existing processes in the healthcare sector.

Augmented reality in healthcare market outlook is set to run on similar business model as that of IT industry in 1980s. The market has growth opportunities for several players. Key players in the market are expected to adopt merger and acquisition activities to enhance their market share. As a result, the market is set to be competitive in the near future, with sharp decline in overall prices during the forecast period.

Increasing development in the healthcare IT sector is expected to contribute to growth of the augmented reality in healthcare market

Increasing demand to minimize healthcare complexity and technological advancements is expected to boost growth of the augmented reality in healthcare market. The market growth is majorly driven by increasing workload of healthcare professionals and stringent regulatory compliances in clinical trials and laboratory testing. Increasing healthcare expenditure is a macroeconomic factor that also aids in the market growth. Robust healthcare infrastructure in developed regions such as North America and Europe is expected to contribute to the market growth.

However, use of augmented reality in healthcare is associated with high cost and data security concerns, which may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Augmented Reality In Healthcare Market Taxonomy:

Coherent market insights has segmented the market on the basis of:

Product Type

✦Augmented reality

✦AR Displays

✦AR Sensors

✦AR Input Devices

✦AR Semiconductor Components

✦Virtual Reality (VR)

✦VR Semiconductor Components

✦VR Devices

✦VR Sensors

✦Technology

✦Augmented Reality (AR)

✦Wearable AR System

✦Vision-based AR System

✦Mobile Device-based AR System

✦Spatial AR System

✦Virtual Reality (VR)

✦Semi-immersive VR System

✦Fully-immersive VR System

✦Non-immersive VR System

End User

✦Advertising Agencies

✦Hospitals and Clinics

✦Research laboratories

✦Community Pharmacy

✦Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

✦Academic Institutes Unit

✦Government Agencies

✦Other End User

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the market. This is owing to increasing awareness of and demand for augmented reality among the populace in the region. The market growth is also driven by technological advancements in augmented reality. The market in Europe is expected to follow North America in terms of growth. On an average, Europe spends over 8% of its GDP on healthcare. Moreover, presence of major market players is also expected to contribute to the market growth.

Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/15

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness stead growth over the forecast period. The market is largely untapped, owing to lack of proper healthcare facilities in some countries. However, India, China, Australia, Japan, and Malaysia are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players over the forecast period, owing to rapid economic development and improvement in the healthcare sector in these countries.

The market in Latin America and MEA is at nascent stage, with very few companies operating in these regions. However, the markets are expected to witness significant growth in the latter half of the forecast period.

Key Developments

Key players in the market are involved in various strategies such as collaboration and partnership to gain competitive edge in the market.

In September 2018, Vuzix Corporation, a supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality technology products, entered into partnership with 1Minuut Innovation and Deloitte Netherlands to bring augmented reality innovation through smart glasses across the healthcare industry.

In April 2019, Vuzix entered into partnership with VSee, a telemedicine technology supplier to create smart glasses, which will be offered for telemedicine.

In October 2018, Vuzix’s Blade Smart Glasses App received Health Award at Cancer Corporation Code App Challenge at 2018 Cerner Health Conference held in Kansas, U.S.

Key Opportunities:

The report examines the key opportunities in the Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market and identifies the factors that are driving and will continue to drive the industry’s growth. It takes into account past growth patterns, growth drivers, as well as current and future trends.

Regional Analysis: The Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market report is highly structured into a region-wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the market.

Following are the various regions covered by the Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market research report:

North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the market size and CAGR of the Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market during the forecast period?

2. How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market shares?

3. What is the growing demand of the Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market?

To Purchase Report, Click Here - https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/15

About us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837