Global Dielectric Gases Market to Nearly Double by 2032, Power Utilities to account for 50% Revenue: Fact.MR Study

“As the global manufacturing and other industrial sectors experience a resurgence, demand for dielectric gases for insulation and other purposes is expected to pick up pace, with major applications anticipated in the construction industry,” opines a Fact.MR analyst.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD: , June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for dielectric gases is poised to flourish at a 7% value from 2022-2032, expected to reach a valuation of US$ 252.37 Million by the end of the said period of assessment. Growth is primarily attributed to the need for preventing essential equipment from abrupt quenching of voltage. This ensures longevity as well as prevents outbreak of industrial hazards.



From 2015 to 2021, dielectric gases market demand experienced a CAGR of 6.5%, concluding at a value of US$ 118.8 Million. During the initial quarter of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand fell drastically, amid cessation of industrial activity due to the imposition of lockdowns. Eventually, however, prospects began to recover, as the pandemic’s incidence faded.

With the rate of urbanization increasing rapidly, the need for constructing commercial and residential infrastructure is rising. In order to ensure durability of buildings and to ensure residents’ safety, key vendors are deploying dielectric gases based insulating material. It is touted that dielectric gas insulators are far more cost effective compared to conventional insulators, another factor bolstering market growth.

Dielectric Gases Market By Gas Type (SF6, Dry Air, Fluoronitrile, Nitrogen, Fluoroketones), by Application (Medium, High, Extra & Ultra High Voltage), by End Use Equipment (Switch Gears, Transformers, Gas Insulated Lines), by End Use Industry, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global dielectric gases market demand to nearly double from 2022-2032

By type, SF-6 based dielectric gases to account for more than 4/5 th revenue

revenue Dielectric gases to be most widely used for switchgears, expected to yield US$ 95 Million in 2032

Power utilities to be a prominent end use segment, accumulating half of total market revenue

U.S to emerge as an opportunistic growth region, documenting a CAGR of 5.1% until 2032

Germany to be the fastest accelerating market, registering a CAGR of 6.8%

Dielectric Gases Market- Competitive Landscape

Key players in the di-electric gas market are constantly looking for ways to provide higher-quality products at lower costs and with consistent supply over long periods of time, allowing manufacturers to move the business segment more smoothly.

The majority of smaller businesses are entering into long-term contracts with contract manufacturers to supply customized products at cost-competitive prices for end-use applications. The Di-electric Gases market is fragmented, with the major players controlling more than half of the market value share.

For the development of this product, Novec, 3M Company collaborated with ABB and GE in April 2021. The collaborative effort resulted in the introduction of a high-potential alternative to SF6 technology, as well as technology exchange that added value to the global landscape.

Linde India signed a business transfer agreement with HPS Gases, Vadodara, on August 2, 2021, to acquire its entire packaged gases business, as well as certain distribution assets, with effect from November 1, 2021, for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs.27.5 crore.

Key Segments Covered in the Dielectric Gases Market Study

Dielectric Gases by Gas Type : SF6-based Dielectric Gases Dry Air-based Dielectric Gases Fluoronitrile-based Dielectric Gases Nitrogen-based Dielectric Gases Fluoroketones-based Dielectric Gases Other Dielectric Gas Types

Dielectric Gases by Application : Dielectric Gases for Medium Voltage Dielectric Gases for High Voltage Dielectric Gases for Extra & Ultra High Voltage

Dielectric Gases Market by End Use Equipment : Dielectric Gases for Switchgears Dielectric Gases for Transformers Dielectric Gases for Gas Insulated Lines

Dielectric Gases Market by End Use Industry : Dielectric Gases for Transportation Dielectric Gases for Heavy Metals Dielectric Gases for Oil & Gas Dielectric Gases for Mining Dielectric Gases for Chemicals & Petrochemicals Dielectric Gases for Power Utilities Dielectric Gases for Other End Use Industries

Dielectric Gases Market by Region : North America Dielectric Gases Market Latin America Dielectric Gases Market Europe Dielectric Gases Market East Asia Dielectric Gases Market South Asia & Oceania Dielectric Gases Market Middle East & Africa Dielectric Gases Market



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dielectric gases market, presenting historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of gas type (SF6, dry air, fluoronitrile, nitrogen, fluoroketones and others), by application (medium voltage, high voltage and extra & ultra-high voltage), by end use equipment (switch gears, transformers and gas insulated lines) and by end use industry (transportation, heavy metals, oil & gas, mining, chemicals & petrochemicals, power utilities and others) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemical and Material Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemical and material team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

