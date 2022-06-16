Positive Clinical Research Results on GrowLab™ Grolatine® for Pain Relief as an Alternative to Highly Addictive Opioids

Submit Release
GrowLab™ Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Clinical Research Results of its Grolatine® for Pain Relief as an Alternative to Highly Addictive Opioids

SOUTH AFRICA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrowLab™ Pharmaceuticals PLC (“GrowLab™”), a global leader in research and development of Phytocannabinoids based therapies, today announced independent clinical research results of its proprietary DNA-specific strain Grolatine® in Sickle Cell Disease (“SCD”) related pain management which is recognised as a public health problem by the United Nations in terms of Resolution A/RES/63/237 adopted by the General Assembly on 22 December 2008.

The Nanoemulsion Formulation of Phytocannabinoids curated and synthesised from Grolatine® as a management therapy for chronic pain found that a single drop of 5mg with 46% bioavailability, taken three times a day was well tolerated, reduced pain intensity and improved patients’ sleep very well. Grolatine® dosage of 10mg with 46% bioavailability has onset effect of 1-2 minutes and pain relieving effect of 8-10 hours without side effects customarily associated with the use of Opioids. Grolatine® was also found to also induce relaxation and normalise blood pressure.

Grolatine® Nanoemulsion Formulation is set to become a go-to for pain relief because, unlike other pain medications (Opioids), it does not have any intoxicating or habit-forming effects. As a result, patients are unlikely to become addicted to, or misuse it.

According to Harvard University, “Phytocannabinoids inhibit inflammatory and neuropathic pain, two of the most difficult types of chronic pain to treat”, hence Grolatine® is an ideal option for management of chronic pain associated with SCD.

In the independent clinical research, Grolatine® was compared with known Opioids such as Morphine, Codeine and Hydroxyurea (Droxia Hydrea) as well as NSAIDS (Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) such as Ibuprofen, Pentazocine and Diclofenac.

Grolatine® has been shown to reduce pain without causing the side effects of Dizziness; Drowsiness; Sedation; Headache; Nausea; Vomiting; Addiction risk; Shortness of Breath; Loss of Appetite; Upset Stomach; Diarrhoea; Hair Loss; Constipation; Flu like Symptoms; Heartburn; Stomach Pain; Risk of Stomach Ulcer; Headache; Liver problems and Tinnitus normally experienced when taking Opioids and NSAIDS.

Grolatine® has a good safety profile and a low risk of side effects but it can interact with some common medications. Patients have been advised to always consult their doctor/physician before concurrent use.

GrowLab™ will now be tapping the capital markets and raising capital via the issue of debt or equity to construct several European Medicines Agency cGMP compliant biopharmaceutical campuses in accordance with International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering guidelines for commercial production of Grolatine® which is clinically researched and indicated for treatment of Chronic Pain, Sickle Cell Disease and Prostate Cancer as well as Comacadine® which is clinically trialled and indicated for treatment of Diabetes (with 96% Clinical Remission), Glaucoma and Arthritis.

Each GrowLab™ biopharmaceutical campus is designed and engineered with a capacity to produce over twenty five million dosage units of Phytocannabinoids based nanoemulsified therapeutic formulations. Other Phytocannabinoids based products for application in Edibles, Cosmetics and Veterinary markets will also be manufactured from the same biopharmaceutical campuses upon commencement of commercial operations.

GrowLab™'s medium to long term (5-7 years) strategy for growth involves replicating its proprietary system of biopharmaceutical campuses in Southern Africa (Lesotho), Middle East (Israel), Australasia (Australia/Malaysia/Thailand), United States of America, East Africa (Rwanda/Uganda), West Africa (Nigeria/Ghana) and thus create a biopharmaceutical multinational champion.

Tshepo Kgadima
GrowLab™ Pharmaceuticals PLC
tshepo@growlabplc.com

GrowLab™ Pharmaceuticals Biopharmaceutical Campus

