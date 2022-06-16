Reports And Data

Textile Chemicals Market Size-USD 25.26 Billion in 2020, Growth at a CAGR of 4.3%, Trends –Changing fashion trends and growing population

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global textile chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 38.66 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth of textile chemicals is primarily driven by significant demand for technical textiles across the globe. Consumers' increasing disposable income has resulted in more home renovation activities, which is driving demand for home textiles and thereby, driving the demand for textile chemicals. Increased demand for commercial spaces as a result of growth of industries such as financial services, information technology and telecommunications, banking, and insurance is driving the demand for technical textiles such as rugs, upholstery, carpets, curtains, and table linens, which is contributing to the growth of global textile chemicals market. Furthermore,increase in demand for technical textiles is attributed to favorable government policies and initiatives that boost infrastructure spending, chemical manufacturing, and other industries.

Textile chemicals play an important role in textile manufacturing process right from fiber pre-treatment to textile finishing. Textile chemicals serve a variety of functions in determining the efficiency of textile manufacturing as well as the quality of finished goods. Continuous research and development in the field of technical textiles has expanded their application in the construction, agricultural, medical, industrial, environmental, electrical, and electronic industries, and this in turn, is boosting demand for the product in textile manufacturing.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Dow Inc., BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Huntsman Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Archroma, Solvay S.A., TANATEX Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., DIC Corporation, and OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Synthetic fiber segment is expected to register a considerable revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Synthetic fibers are artificial fibers made from chemicals that have superior chemical and physical properties such as lightweight, high durability, flexibility, and wrinkle resistance. Synthetic fibers include polyester, polymer nylon, acrylic, olefin, and modacrylic.

Colorant & auxiliaries segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Dyeing auxiliaries are used for washing and dyeing yarns and fabrics. These chemicals are being used to prepare and modify the substrate for coloration, as well as to stabilize the application medium, to increase dyeing's fastness properties. Dispersing agents, peroxide killers, sequestering agents, antifoaming, and anti-pilling agents are all important auxiliaries. Dyes and pigments are examples of textile colorants. Textile colorants are used to color fabric to provide the desired aesthetic appeal.

Apparel segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Apparel segment includes products such as t-shirts, shirts, jackets, suits, skirts, trousers, shorts, kids' wear, and swimwear among others. The apparel industry is a fast-paced industry that is influenced by shifting consumer preferences. Apparel producers are more focused on enhancing product quality by using textile chemicals in order to survive in a highly competitive environment.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest revenue CAGR in global textile chemicals market during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, improving economic conditions, availability of cheap labor, and supportive government policies, combined with growing population and changing lifestyles in the region, are driving the textile industry, which is expected to fuel demand for textile chemicals in this region.

Segments covered in the report:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Coating & Sizing Agents

Colorant & Auxiliaries

Finishing Agents

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Bleaching Agents

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Apparel

Home Furnishing Textiles

Technical Textiles

Industrial Textiles

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

