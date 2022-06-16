Edge Computing Expo Announces Free to Attend Conference Agenda and First Round of Speakers at the RAI, Amsterdam
EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge Computing Expo Europe returns to RAI Amsterdam in 2022 as a free to attend, hybrid event; offering guests a wealth of industry developments, news and insights, from Edge Computing industry representatives from across the globe who are eager to connect, discover and share experiences and strategies together!
This year's free in-person ticket allows guests full access to all sessions as part of Edge Computing Expo Europe, including Enterprise Security and Accelerating Digital Transformation conference tracks over both days. Tickets also allow access to the co-located conference tracks at AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, IoT Tech Expo and Digital Transformation Week! Edge Computing Expo Europe 2022 offers the largest number of co-located events to date so guests can discover a variety of key enterprise technology solutions all in one place, under one roof.
Industry Expert Speakers 2022
Year on year the Edge Computing Expo World Series offers an exceptional standard of industry expert speakers with this year being no exception. With the likes of Royal Schiphol Group, SixSq, Spectro Cloud and LISI Aerospace at the forefront of this year's line up, guests will benefit from the latest insights into the Edge Computing enterprise ecosystem whilst hearing from market leaders in the space.
Brooke Gilbertson, Conference Producer for the IoT Tech Expo world series says “Here at Edge Computing Expo our goal is to encourage as many people as possible to have a great experience with us, connect, network and learn from others. Our agenda includes the latest Edge Computing trends, news and insights and we're delighted to welcome experts from Royal Schiphol Group, SixSq and LISI Aerospace who will be speaking and presenting at Edge Computing Expo”.
Edge Computing Expo Europe 2022 Conference Sessions
This year's conference agenda consists of a one day conference covering enterprise applications of Edge Computing, with key topics focusing on the latest strategies and developments within the Edge Computing Ecosystem.
Expect sessions including:
• Enabling Your Organization’s Edge Computing Transformation Journey
• Applications of Edge Cloud Computing in Banking and Financial Services
• The Mobile Edge – How Telcos can Thrive in The Cloud
• Smart Cities of The Future
• Integrating AI and Edge Solutions to Build Competitive Advantage
• Is Edge Computing the Missing Piece in the Innovation Jigsaw?
For more information on sessions from this years agenda visit: https://edgecomputing-expo.com/europe/track/enterprise-edge-computing/
Ticket Options
This year's Edge Computing Expo Europe returns as a free to attend, hybrid event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions and virtual content at no cost. There are two ticket types available:
In-Person Ticket-
• Full access to the 5 co-located events: Blockchain, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech, Edge Computing & Digital Transformation Week
• Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow Access
Virtual Ticket-
• Access to AI Powered Desktop & Mobile App
• On-Demand Sessions & Content via Apps
• Online Networking
• Exclusive Speed Networking Sessions
• Virtual Profile
For more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://edgecomputing-expo.com/europe/europe-registration/
About Edge Computing Expo World Series
The Edge Computing Expo World Series (www.edgecomputing-expo.com/) is the industry leading Edge Computing event and hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the Edge Computing arena. It brings together key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive.
Edge Computing Expo World Series
Edge Computing Expo Europe – 20-21 September 2022 – RAI Amsterdam
Edge Computing Expo North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley
Edge Computing Expo Global – 1-2 December 2022 – Olympia London
Rob Arrenberg
This year's free in-person ticket allows guests full access to all sessions as part of Edge Computing Expo Europe, including Enterprise Security and Accelerating Digital Transformation conference tracks over both days. Tickets also allow access to the co-located conference tracks at AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, IoT Tech Expo and Digital Transformation Week! Edge Computing Expo Europe 2022 offers the largest number of co-located events to date so guests can discover a variety of key enterprise technology solutions all in one place, under one roof.
Industry Expert Speakers 2022
Year on year the Edge Computing Expo World Series offers an exceptional standard of industry expert speakers with this year being no exception. With the likes of Royal Schiphol Group, SixSq, Spectro Cloud and LISI Aerospace at the forefront of this year's line up, guests will benefit from the latest insights into the Edge Computing enterprise ecosystem whilst hearing from market leaders in the space.
Brooke Gilbertson, Conference Producer for the IoT Tech Expo world series says “Here at Edge Computing Expo our goal is to encourage as many people as possible to have a great experience with us, connect, network and learn from others. Our agenda includes the latest Edge Computing trends, news and insights and we're delighted to welcome experts from Royal Schiphol Group, SixSq and LISI Aerospace who will be speaking and presenting at Edge Computing Expo”.
Edge Computing Expo Europe 2022 Conference Sessions
This year's conference agenda consists of a one day conference covering enterprise applications of Edge Computing, with key topics focusing on the latest strategies and developments within the Edge Computing Ecosystem.
Expect sessions including:
• Enabling Your Organization’s Edge Computing Transformation Journey
• Applications of Edge Cloud Computing in Banking and Financial Services
• The Mobile Edge – How Telcos can Thrive in The Cloud
• Smart Cities of The Future
• Integrating AI and Edge Solutions to Build Competitive Advantage
• Is Edge Computing the Missing Piece in the Innovation Jigsaw?
For more information on sessions from this years agenda visit: https://edgecomputing-expo.com/europe/track/enterprise-edge-computing/
Ticket Options
This year's Edge Computing Expo Europe returns as a free to attend, hybrid event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions and virtual content at no cost. There are two ticket types available:
In-Person Ticket-
• Full access to the 5 co-located events: Blockchain, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech, Edge Computing & Digital Transformation Week
• Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow Access
Virtual Ticket-
• Access to AI Powered Desktop & Mobile App
• On-Demand Sessions & Content via Apps
• Online Networking
• Exclusive Speed Networking Sessions
• Virtual Profile
For more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://edgecomputing-expo.com/europe/europe-registration/
About Edge Computing Expo World Series
The Edge Computing Expo World Series (www.edgecomputing-expo.com/) is the industry leading Edge Computing event and hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the Edge Computing arena. It brings together key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive.
Edge Computing Expo World Series
Edge Computing Expo Europe – 20-21 September 2022 – RAI Amsterdam
Edge Computing Expo North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley
Edge Computing Expo Global – 1-2 December 2022 – Olympia London
Rob Arrenberg
TechEx Events Ltd
+44 117 980 9023
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn