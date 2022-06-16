Specialty Glass Market Size 2022 | Impressive Growth to Reach US$ 3420.7 million by 2027 | Opportunities with New Innovations, Global Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Business Strategic Planning, Marketing Channel, and Distributors

Specialty glass such as borosilicate glass is a type of glass with silica and boron trioxide as the main glass-forming constituents. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more so than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of reagent bottles.

Global “Specialty Glass Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Specialty Glass industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Specialty Glass market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Specialty Glass market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Specialty Glass market.

Scope of the Specialty Glass Market Report:

China is the largest Specialty Glass market with about 37% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 29% market share.The key manufacturers are Schott, EuroKera, NEG, Nipro, Corning, Kanger, Linuo, Yaohui Group, Duran, Kavalier, Tahsiang, Kedi, AGC, Sichuang Shubo, Tianxu, Saint-Gobain, Haoji etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 26% market share.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Specialty Glass Market

In 2020, the global Specialty Glass market size was US$ 2803.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3420.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Specialty Glass Market include: The research covers the current Specialty Glass market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Schott

EuroKera

NEG

Nipro

Corning

Kanger

Linuo

Yaohui Group

Duran

Kavalier

Tahsiang

Kedi

AGC

Sichuang Shubo

Tianxu

Saint-Gobain

Haoji

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Glass Ceramics

Borosilicate Glass

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Solar Energy Tubes

Laboratory Apparatus

Heat Glassware

Chemical Tubes

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Electronic and Electrical

Others

The Specialty Glass Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Specialty Glass business, the date to enter into the Specialty Glass market, Specialty Glass product introduction, recent developments, etc.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Specialty Glass market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

