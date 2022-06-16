With 27.2% CAGR, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to Hit USD 50.65 Billion by 2028 | Installation of Automated Products across Residential Sectors to Thrive Products Demand

Companies covered in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market are ECOVACS, Dyson Ltd., LG Electronics, iRobot Corporation, Proscenic, Samsung Corporation, Neato Robotics, Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Bissell Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, Others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic vacuum cleaner market size was USD 9.77 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 11.97 billion in 2021 to USD 50.65 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 27.2% in the 2021-2028 period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, 2021-2028.”

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-100645

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Decreased Prices of Equipment

Asia Pacific held the largest robotic vacuum cleaner market share and is predicted to continue the same during the mentioned period. China is estimated to fuel the regional market as a result of the deteriorated unit price of the robotic vacuum machine.

Furthermore, producers in the U.S. are developing technologically progressive automated cleaners.

In Europe, owing to larger household spaces and a high rate of carpet utilization, the demand for automated vacuum cleaners is escalating. Also, the substantial existence of robot manufacturers across Europe is also fueling the market.

Companies Operating in Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market are:

Dyson Ltd. (U.K.)

ECOVACS (China)

iRobot Corporation (U.S.)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Samsung Corporation (South Korea)

Proscenic (China)

Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Neato Robotics (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Bissell Inc. (U.S.)

Miele & Cie. KG (Germany)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-100645

COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Impedes Manufacturing & Supply Chain of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Major industries were impacted by the incidence of COVID-19 pandemic since its arrival. Among other sectors, the machinery and equipment industry was impacted with positive results. This kind of technology-based robotic cleaning machine has been attaining popularity all across the globe with its proficient, sanitized and healthy environment in residential as well as commercial zones. The COVID-19 pandemic has spread unconnectedly across the globe, triggering an unfit indoor environment.

Report Coverage:

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 9.77 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 50.65 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 27.2% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2017 – 2017 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Operation Mode, By Distribution Channel, By Price and By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered ECOVACS, Dyson Ltd., LG Electronics, iRobot Corporation, Proscenic, Samsung Corporation, Neato Robotics, Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Bissell Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, Others. Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-100645

Segmentation:

Floor Vacuum Cleaner Segment to Observe Highest Growth

Based on type, the market is segmneted into floor vacuum cleaner, window vacuum cleaner, and pool cleaner.

The floor type of cleaner segment holds the highest robotic vacuum cleaners market share, owing to the requirement for smart robotic floor cleaning

Household Application Segment to Arise Dominant Owing to Surging Implementation of Automated Technology

Based on application, the market is categorized into household and commercial.

The household sector is estimated to lead the market, owing to the development of the smart home and the adoption of automated technology for the products that are used on an every-day basis.

Self-Drive Vacuum Cleaners to Clutch Highest CAGR in Global Market

On the basis of operation mode, the market is segmented into self-drive and remote control.

Self-drive vacuum cleaners are projected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) empowered products.

Offline Channel is the Favored Type of Distribution Channel with Highest CAGR

By distribution channel, the global market is divided into online and offline.

Offline channel held the highest share in 2019, primarily owing to the trust element that has been achieved by the offline service corporations.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Ranging below USD 150 to have Huge Demand

Based on price, the market is distributed into below USD 150, USD 150-300, USD 300-500, and above USD 500.

Vacuum cleaners below USD 150 have a higher demand in household applications as they are practical to clean small to medium workspaces rather than large commercial spaces.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints:

Installation of Automated Products across Residential Sectors to Thrive Products Demand

In order to save time and energy, end-users across the residential sectors are primarily emphasizing on implementing automated products. With automated cleaners, an indisposition towards smart home technology is witnesses, thereby working in favour of the robotic vacuum cleaner market growth. However, with the progression of new electronic technologies and their incorporation with older systems, traditional building technologies and intelligent home is turning out to be a real prospect and enticement. Additionally, assimilating air filters in automated devices for users with allergies is predicted to fuel the market.

Inquire Before Buying (Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Research Report):

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-100645

Competitive Landscape:

Inventive Product Launch Declarations by Chief Players to Spur Market Growth

The indispensable players implement numerous strategies to bolster their position in the market as dominating companies. One such key strategy is procuring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another vital strategy is intermittently launching inventive products with a methodical review of the market and its target audience.

Key Industry Development:

September 2020: Neato Robotics declared the presentation of novel intelligent robot vacuum cleaner models under its finest product line, known as D8 at IFA, Neato D10, D9, and Berlin 2020.

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Type (USD Bn) Floor Vacuum Cleaner Window Vacuum Cleaner Pool Vacuum Cleaner By Application (USD Bn) Household Commercial By Operation Mode (USD Bn) Self-Drive Remote Control By Distribution Channel (USD Bn) Online Offline By Price (USD Bn) Below USD 150 USD 150 - 300 USD 300 - 500 Above USD 500 By Region (USD Bn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Type (USD Bn) Floor Vacuum Cleaner Window Vacuum Cleaner Pool Vacuum Cleaner By Application (USD Bn) Household Commercial By Operation Mode (USD Bn) Self-Drive Remote Control



TOC Continued...!!!

Speak to Our Analyst-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-100645

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Size , Share 2029

Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Report, 2028

ISO Container Market Size , Share - Global Industry Report, 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: