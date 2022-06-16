A Major Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Growth Driver Is Of Course - Growing Environmental Concerns Of Plastic Use

Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plastic alternative packaging market consists of organizations that are engaged in the manufacturing and selling of plastic alternative packaging products. These are innovative eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials and include biodegradable packaging, packaging products made from recycled materials, and plant-based packaging. Plastic alternative packaging materials are either bio-based, biodegradable, or they feature both properties. Bio-based plastics are derived partially or completely from biomass, essentially plants, namely corn, sugarcane, or cellulose whereas biodegradation is a chemical process during which microorganisms that are available in the environment convert materials into natural substances such as water, carbon dioxide, and compost.

Reference to the Global Market Model, will evidence the rise in demand with the Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market anticipated to grow from $3.88 billion in 2021 to $4.44 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. Growing environmental concerns associated with plastic usage is a major driver for the growth of the market as plastic products consist of deadly pollutants and cause harmful effects on humans, animals, and the environment. As a result, customers are looking towards eco-friendly packaging options as alternatives to their existing plastic packaging. The World Economic Forum estimates that around 13 million tons of plastic waste leaks into our oceans every year, damaging biodiversity, marine life, and human health and it is the rapidly rising inclination towards plastics alternatives that has attracted businesses worldwide, driving the growth of the plastic alternative packaging market. This is expected to drive demand with the market size projected to reach $8.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR approaching 16%, more than doubling in size by 2031 to $17.49 billion.

North America was the largest region in the plastic alternative packaging market, accounting for just over one third of the global market in 2021 with Western Europe and Asia Pacific following behind with around 28% and 21% of the global market respectively. Africa was the smallest region in the global plastic alternative packaging market. By individual country, the USA had significantly the largest share of the global market accounting for around 31%, with the UK and Germany in distant second position with shares just exceeding 6%. The major developing countries of China and India are both forecast to show CAGR’s approaching 18% in the period 2021 to 2026, narrowly followed by the USA with a forecast growth rate close to 17%.

The main types of plastic alternative packaging are starch-based plastic, cellulose-based plastics, polylactic acid (PLA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) which collectively accounted for around 72% of the market in 2021. The two largest market segments are starch-based plastic and polylactic acid (PLA) accounting for 27% and 21% global market shares respectively, but all segments are forecast to show similar growth rates in the period 2021 to 2026 with CAGRs approaching 16%.

Technological advancement is a key trend shaping the plastic alternative packaging market with the major market players continuously focusing on introducing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions across industry verticals to maintain their position in the competitive business environment and to meet ever evolving end-user requirements. For instance, Sealed Air Corporation, working towards its 2025 Sustainability and Materials Pledge to invest in innovation and achieve maximum recycled content across its packaging solutions, has launched a new version of its bubble wrap brand packaging material. It is made with at least 90% recycled content and is sourced from post-industrial materials that would otherwise end up in landfills.

