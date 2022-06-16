Pulp and Paper Market to Hit $370.12 Billion by 2028 | Pulp and Paper Industry Growth In Japan, USA & Worldwide

Companies covered in pulp and paper market Are International Paper (U.S.) Georgia-Pacific Corporation (U.S.) Nine Dragon Paper (Holdings) Ltd. (China) Stora Enso Oyj (Finland) Sappi Limited (South Africa) Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.) UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland) Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)s (Sweden) Oji Holding Corporation (Japan) Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan) The Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland) WestRock (U.S.) and more companies profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pulp and paper market is projected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging materials. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Pulp and Paper Market, 2021-2028". As per the report, the pulp and paper market size was $349.18 billion in 2020. The Pulp and Paper Market is projected to grow from $351.51 billion in 2021 to $370.12 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 0.74% during the 2021-2028 period.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Pulp and Paper Market Includes:

International Paper (U.S.)

Georgia-Pacific Corporation (U.S.)

Nine Dragon Paper (Holdings) Ltd. (China)

Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)

Sappi Limited (South Africa)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)s (Sweden)

Oji Holding Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland)

WestRock (U.S.)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pulp-and-paper-market-103447

COVID-19 Impact:

Rising Demand for Tissue Paper Amid Pandemic To Propel Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak affected various industries due to the strict restrictions imposed by the government. However, during the pandemic, demand for tissue paper and wipes increased from hygiene and personal care products. Furthermore, the leading companies focused on enhancing their production rate to meet global demand from healthcare facilities and hospitals. These factors have ensured the pulp and paper market growth during the forecast period.

Segments:

Wrapping & Packaging Segment to Lead Pulp and Paper Market Due to Growing Retail & E-commerce Sector

Based on category, the Pulp and Paper Market Size is categorized into wrapping & packaging, printing & writing, sanitary, newsprint, and others. The wrapping and packaging segment is expected to lead the global market due to the rapidly emerging e-commerce and retail sector.

Geographically, the Pulp and Paper Market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report focuses on factual data regarding the recent developments and trends in the industry. The drivers and restraints affecting the market growth during the forecast period are discussed further in this report. Also, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market expansion and development is mentioned further in this report. Furthermore, regional insights on segmented market areas are given along with a list of key market players. Key industry developments are highlighted further in this report.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/pulp-and-paper-market-103447

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Demand For Eco-Friendly Packaging To Augment Growth

The global Pulp and Paper Market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for wrapping and packaging material in logistics. The rapidly expanding e-commerce and retail industry is anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

However, raw material and resource management may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 349.18 billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 370.12 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 0.74% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2017 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered International Paper (U.S.) Georgia-Pacific Corporation (U.S.) Nine Dragon Paper (Holdings) Ltd. (China) Stora Enso Oyj (Finland) Sappi Limited (South Africa) Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.) UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland) Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)s (Sweden) Oji Holding Corporation (Japan) Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan) The Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland) WestRock (U.S.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Market Due to Rapid Economic Growth

Asia Pacific- holds the highest global pulp and paper market share due to the highest producer and consumer ratio. Also, rapid economic growth in developing countries like Japan, China and India is expected to fuel regional market growth. The regional market stood at USD 173.26 billion in 2020.

North America stands at the second-highest global market position due to the rising demand for paper from various end-use industries. Furthermore, the presence of leading market players is anticipated to drive the market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/pulp-and-paper-market-103447

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Investments by Companies To Gain Competitive Advantage in The Market

The leading pulp and paper manufacturers focus on balancing their supply-demand process by adopting sustainable solutions and increasing their production rate. Also, the companies focus on forming strategic alliances, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers with supporting organizations to improve their business performance.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Thermal Paper Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Width 2.25” (57mm) 3.125” (80mm) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Printing Technology Direct Thermal Thermal Transfer Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Point-of-Sale (POS) Tags & Labels Ticketing Lottery & Gaming Medical Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific-(Japan) Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pulp-and-paper-market-103447

Key Industry Developments:

June 2021: Stora Enso announced the investment of 21 million euros at Anjala-Ingerois and 26 million euros at Nymölla pulp processing sites. With this investment, the company aims to increase its market competitiveness and softwood pulp production capacity to 245 kilotons per annum.

Stora Enso announced the investment of 21 million euros at Anjala-Ingerois and 26 million euros at Nymölla pulp processing sites. With this investment, the company aims to increase its market competitiveness and softwood pulp production capacity to 245 kilotons per annum. May 2021: Suzano announced the investment of USD 2.87 billion to establish a new pulp processing plant in Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil. This investment was made to increase the company's production capacity by approximately 20%. The unit will be the most extensive line of eucalyptus pulp production worldwide.

Read Related Insights:

Thermal Paper Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Tissue Paper Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com