Bottled Water Market Size Worth US$ 322.85Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Bottled Water Market size is projected to reach US$ 322.85 billion by 2028 from US$ 228.84 billion in 2022. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published the latest research study on Bottled Water Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Sparkling and Still), Category (Functional and Conventional), Flavor (Plain and Flavored), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Geography. Health concerns among consumers and a shift in demand from carbonated soft drinks to bottled waters are driving the bottled water market. However, the environmental impacts of bottled water are expected to restrict the bottled water market growth. Bottled water is defined as water that meets all the necessary regulations for potable water, is sealed in a sanitary container, and is sold for human consumption.

In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global bottled water market. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The bottled water market trends are influenced by the rise in health-conscious consumers and a shift of consumers from soft drinks to bottled water. Along with this, the increase in demand for sparkling and flavored water in countries like China and India is fueling the growth of the bottled water market across the region.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 228.84 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 322.85 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 150 No. Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 68 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Category, Flavor, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Bottled Water Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Danone; FIJI Water Company LLC; GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG; The Coca-Cola Company; Nestlé S.A; Nongfu Spring; BlueTriton Brands, Inc.; PepsiCo, Inc; Voss of Norway AS; and RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getränke GmbH & Co. KG are among the key players operating in the market. Leading market players adopt various business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their geographical presence and consumer base across the world.





Health Concerns Among Consumers Increase Demand for Bottled Drinking Water

There has been an increase in awareness about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, and food poisoning, which has led the consumers to consume safe and hygienic water leading to an increase in demand for bottled water. Furthermore, an increase in concern regarding various health-related issues such as gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, and reproductive problems is surging the need for clean and hygienic bottled water. Various bottled water manufacturers are increasingly adding flavored and functional water to their product portfolio due to the growing concerns about rising obesity levels. The consumption of carbonated water can lead to problems such as digestive issues, weight gain, and heartburn, intensifying the consumer's shift toward low-calorie flavored and functional bottled water.

Bottled Water Market Size: Segment Overview

Based on type, the market is segmented into sparkling and still. In 2021, the still segment held a larger bottled water market share. Still water is purified to remove harmful contaminants such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, heavy metals, and fungi.

Based on category, the market is segmented into functional and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Based on flavor, the bottled water market is segmented into plain and flavored. The flavored segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is due to the shift in the consumer's preference from carbonated soft drinks to flavored bottled waters.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increased demand for different types of bottled water will lead to an increased consumer footfall in the supermarkets and hypermarkets as these stores have different varieties of bottled water along with different brands.





Based on distribution channel, the bottled water market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the bottled water market. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are huge retail establishments offering an extensive range of products such as groceries, personal care, and household products.

These stores provide products from various brands at a reasonable price. Shoppers can easily find the right product at such stores. Moreover, these stores offer attractive discounts, multiple payment options, and a pleasant customer experience. Bottled water manufacturers increasingly prefer selling their products through supermarkets and hypermarkets, owing to heavy customer footfall. Moreover, many leading bottled water manufacturers sell their products through well-known supermarkets such as Walmart, Aldi, and Carrefour, owing to their customer reach and wide distribution network.

The global bottled water market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global bottled water market. An increase in health-conscious consumers and a shift in consumer demand from carbonated soft drinks to bottled water are driving the bottled water market across the region. Along with this, the growing acceptance of premium bottled water is having a positive impact on the bottled water market. Tourism and international trade in countries such as India have increased significantly. NRI and foreign consumers prefer premium bottled water or international standards bottle water to avoid falling ill due to any water change. Thus, these factors have led to an increased acceptance of bottled water in Asia Pacific countries. North America was the second-largest region for the bottled water market in 2021.





In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest global bottled water market share. Bottled water is considered the most convenient form of water since it is available in a variety of suitable containers that make it easy for customers to transport. These water bottles are convenient for on-the-go use. Recovering tourism industry, rising health and wellness awareness among consumers, a lack of access to safe water, and consumer preference changed from water purifiers to bottled water in the Asia Pacific.

In 2021, the still segment held the largest market share. In 2021, still water was popular among consumers due to its positive health benefits, as still water is sourced from natural resources such as springs and public water supply. These factors assisted still water in maintaining its dominance in the type segment of the bottled water market in 2021.

In 2021, the plain segment held the largest market share. Easy availability of plain water in grocery stores, the safety of the water and the cost assisted the market growth in 2021.

Based on material, the sparkling segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. People all across the world are increasingly changing to healthier and more innovative drinks, including sparkling water, as the trend of adopting a healthy lifestyle among all age groups increases. The market is expected to be driven by the increased customer preference for sparkling water over sodas and sugary carbonated drinks.

Concerns over growing obesity levels, along with increased public knowledge about health issues in nations such as China, India, and Indonesia, boosted the bottled water business. Consumers are shifting away from sugary carbonated beverages and toward healthier options. This shift contributed significantly to the expansion of bottled water.

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM





Major Key Player - Bottled Water Market

Danone

FIJI Water Company LLC

GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestlé S.A

Nongfu Spring

BlueTriton Brands, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc

Voss of Norway AS

RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getränke GmbH & Co. KG





