Works of art by Tanja Playner, Young-Sik Lee and Max Werner can be seen at the Biennale in Basel

Artwork "Woman with red table and bare feet" by Tanja Playner Artwork "Argonaut 2" by Young-Sik Lee

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a lot going on artistically in Basel during the Art Basel week. Fondation Beyeler shows exhibition "Mondrian Evolution". Kunstmuseum Basel shows special exhibition “Picasso – El Greco”. And the MAMAG Modern Art Museum from Austria is transforming the Grand Salon of the Hotel Victoria in Basel into an art museum and is showing the "Contemporary & Fine Art Biennale Basel" from June 17th to 19th, 2022.

Contemporary & Fine Art Biennale Basel shows selected artists from all over the world with a precise view and technique. Art is a mirror of society and shows how artists react to social and political changes, but also what moves artists in different phases of their lives. Art polarizes, but also unites and can be a creative source of inner strength for many viewers. The connecting role of art and diversity was important for curator of the Biennale Heinz Playner when selecting the artists for this exhibition.

The Basel Biennale will showcase the work of nearly 80 artists from around the world.

Artworks by Tanja Playner, Brenda Fernandez, Romeo Dobrota, Simon Abt, Rebeccah Klodt, Monica Jimeno, Mehmet Güldiz, Max Werner, Almas Kabani, Darcy Gerbarg, Aigerim Bektayeva, Vera Kober, Heather Lynn, Safranda Mammadova, Aigerim Bektayeva, Stephen Najda, Young-Sik Lee, Dieneke Tiekstra and other artists can be seen at the Biennale.

In Austria living artist Tanja Playner shares optimism and zest for life with her strikingly colorful unique works of art. With her works of art, the artist communicates with people in order to make modern society a little better. She has managed to thrill millions of people with her art. In social media, the artist reaches more than 15 million people a month with her art. Tanja Playner is one of the few artists worldwide who was dedicated her own art museum at the age of 32. Pop art artist Tanja Playner not only creates an exceptional presence in social media, but alongside Banksy she is one of the few living artists who have shown their art at the Musee du Louvre Paris and during the La Biennale in Venezia 2019 were present with their performance. In October 2018 Tanja Playner presented the artwork "Mona lady eccentric" from the project "Lady eccentric" at the Musee du Louvre next to the most expensive work of art in the world Mona Lisa of Leonardo da Vinci. The artist's Pop Art artworks have been exhibited at international art fairs from New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Dubai, Barcelona to Tokyo, UK and Miami.

With each piece, look behind or around the colors...watch the color move and blend with the next color. There are layers of color in each painting that together bring harmony and thought-provoking emotions between the intricacies and foibles of the human mind. These are the works of art by Almas Kabani. Her passion for music, dance, art and theater from a very early stage in her life fueled her creativity for all things artistic. Almas was born in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania and grew up on the beautiful shores of the Indian Ocean. She spent time between the mainland and Zanzibar, where her family, who was of Indian descent, had lived for four generations. A few years after graduating and returning home, her native country became socialist. She and her husband moved to the United States to make the United States of America their home. Today she devotes most of her time to art, bringing all her inspiration and emotional expression to the canvas. Painting is her passion, her challenge to experiment with colors and always being amazed and amazed by the results.

Artist Max Werner puts emphasis on details. Many of his landscapes have a calm, classical character. The compositions often show open composition with a purposeful accent. His works of art appear minimalist and at the same time very defined. In his graphic work he places great emphasis on the philosophical elaboration of the entire work. There are several accents here. The entire work of art looks like a long story that communicates with the viewer. Max Werner combines European and American perspectives in his artwork. Influenced by his European origins combined with his life in the United States, a special talent is felt in his work. He manages to calmness, light to put a selection of compositions into a special representation. Despite the minimalistic implementation at first glance, you can find many subtle details. In some works, the artist defends philosophical problems that indicate communication between people and nature, as well as between people.

The artist Young-Sik Lee combines in his artworks elements of fantasy and classical writing. In his works, the importance of the symbolic meaning of the works is clearly traced. Many works are devoted to the heroes of Greek mythology in a modern interpretation. Lee, Young-Sik is a German-Korean painter & graphic artist, lives and works in Berlin, Germany Since 2020, Judge for Drawing Contest & Member of the Global Artists Committee at Asia Art Association in Singapore He studied at the Freie Akademie for Kunst in Painting & project studies in Berlin, Germany. He forwards studied at the Berlin Technical University for Communication Design and Visual & Motion Design with Professor Hans Grimmling. For his artistic precision and deepening, he received private lessons for Fine Arts with Professor Arno Rink, rector at the famous art University Leipzig and with university lecturer Herbert Vicenz for artistic anatomy and nature studies for several years. He has had great international success with his art. He has numerous solo and group exhibitions in Berlin, Leipzig, Cologne, Hamburg, Schwerin, Munich in Germany, Vienna / Austria, Paris/ France.

Contemporary & Fine Art Biennale Basel can be visited on 18 and 19 June 2022. Vernissage is on 17 June.

18 June 2022: 11 am to 5 pm

19 June 2022: 11 am to 3 pm

Vernissage: 17 June 2022: 7pm to 9 pm

Location: Hotel Victoria

Centralbahnplatz 3-4

4002 Basel

Switzerland

www.contemporaryartbiennalebasel.com