In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market to Hit $11.65 Billion in 2030: Allied Market Research

[242 Pages Study] Advancements in connectivity technologies, supportive policies to use personal electronic devices onboard, and rise in number of airline passengers drive the growth of the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market. The adoption of in-flight entertainment & connectivity reduced considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic. The revenue in the aviation sector declined due to the stoppage of operations and restrictions on international & domestic travel during the lockdown.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market generated $4.13 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $11.65 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.36% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Advancements in connectivity technologies, supportive policies to use personal electronic devices onboard, and rise in number of airline passengers drive the growth of the global IFEC market . However, high cost associated with networking technologies and connectivity hardware restrains the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for advanced in-flight connectivity & content streaming services presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The adoption of in-flight entertainment & connectivity reduced considerably during the pandemic. The revenue in the aviation sector declined due to stoppage of operations and restrictions on international & domestic travel during the lockdown.

Airports and airlines suffered huge losses during the pandemic. This further stopped them and government authorities to invest in advanced in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market based on type, aircraft, connectivity, and region.

Based on type, the IFE hardware segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the IFE Content segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on connectivity, the satellite connectivity segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the air to ground connectivity segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market analyzed in the research include Anuvu, Honeywell International, Inc., EcoStar Corporation, Kymeta Corporation, Intelsat, SITA (OnAir), Panasonic Corporation, Thinkom Solution, Thales Group, and Viasat Inc.

