Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Size, Growth And Opportunities

TBRC’s Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Global Market Report 2022 – Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market size is expected to grow to $684.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%. Advances in technology are expected to be a continued driver of motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market growth in the forecast period.

The motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering, suspension, & interiors market consists of sales of motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering, suspension, & interiors, and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce and/or rebuild electrical and electronic equipment for motor vehicles and internal combustion engines, motor vehicle steering mechanisms and suspension components or motor vehicle seating, seats, seat frames, seat belts, and interior trimmings.

Global Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Trends

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly and this is expected to disrupt the automotive value chain. Engines of electric vehicles are less complicated than their gasoline counterparts, thus requiring fewer replacement parts over the lifetime of a car. According to the global motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, and interiors market analysis, electrification of cars also means that components such as air-conditioning units, water pumps, brakes, and steering systems will need to be adapted and designed to meet the requirements of electric cars. Since electric vehicles are manufactured with one-third the number of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars’ components, less collaboration will be required between the automaker and parts suppliers. This will decrease vehicle-to-component calibration, thus allowing parts suppliers to develop products with more autonomy. According to a report by EY firm, electric vehicles transformation in India may affect existing automobile spare part sales as EVs are built with 20 moving parts while vehicles equipped with internal combustion engines have around 200 spare parts.

Global Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Segments

The global motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market is segmented:

By Type: Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment, Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components (except Spring), Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim

By Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

By End-Use: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market, motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market share, motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market segments and geographies, motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market players, motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Denso Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, SAIC Motor Co ltd, Adient plc, Peugeot, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Continental AG, Aptiv plc, Magna International Inc, and Valeo SA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

