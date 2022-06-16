Network Automation Market to Observe Exponential Growth By 2022 to 2028 | Cisco, Juniper Networks, IBM
Network Automation Market Constantly evolving technologies and increasing use of connected devices are key factors driving market growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The global Network automation market is expected to reach a value of USD 16.77 Billion in 2028, at a rapid revenue CAGR of 23.7%, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid growth of the market can be attributed to rise in the usage of connected devices, along with rapid and continuous innovations and technological advancements in the field of network automation. Rising demand for efficient and robust automated solutions is also playing a major role in market development.
Constantly evolving technologies, such as unified communications and SD-WAN architecture, are boosting market growth. Additionally, establishment of a large number of new startups, coupled with implementation of automated networks in the logistics sector, are driving network automation market globally.
Get a sample of the Network automation market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/944
Key Highlights of the Report
In January 2021, Ericsson launched 5G RAN to boost their 5G business growth. The purpose of this launch is to support business models and strengthen network slicing capabilities.
In February 2021, VMware and Accenture entered into a partnership to create a new business group, in order to help and encourage organizations to accelerate their transition to a faster cloud strategy.
The vitual segment is expected to register a high revenue growth rate in the global network automation market during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of virtual network systems due to their ability to access computer devices or servers remotely.
The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others.
To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/network-automation-market
Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.
Key Players operating in the Network automation market industry are:
6Connect, Inc., Anuta Networks International, LLC, AppViewX, Inc., Apstra, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cumulus Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, and VMware Inc.
To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/network-automation-market
For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global network automation market based on network type, solution, end-use, and region:
Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Physical
Virtual
Hybrid
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Network Automation Tools
SD-WAN and Network Virtualization
Intent-based Networking
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Energy and Utility
Banking and Financial Services
Education
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Ireland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
The all-inclusive report on the Global Network Automation Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Network Automation Market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Network Automation Market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/944
Radical Features of the Network Automation Market Report:
The report encompasses Network Automation Market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements
An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently
Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies
Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report
The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Network automation market industry
Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/944
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.
Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com
automotive sensors market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-sensors-market
precision agriculture market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/precision-agriculture-market
automotive cybersecurity market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-cybersecurity-market
metamaterials market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metamaterials-market
intelligent lighting control market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-lighting-control-market
small modular reactor market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-modular-reactor-market
ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultraviolet-disinfectant-equipment-market
industrial control systems security market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights
Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services
Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-network-automation-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Network Automation Market Size Worth USD 16.77 Billion in 2028