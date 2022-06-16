Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ophthalmic devices market size is expected to grow from $32.8 billion in 2021 to $36.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. As per TBRC’s ophthalmic devices market research the market size is then expected to grow to $50.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

The global ophthalmic devices market consists of sales of ophthalmic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce ophthalmic devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of eye-related diseases.

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Trends

Robotic-assisted eye surgeries are being widely used by healthcare services organizations to improve treatment outcomes. Robot-assisted surgeries allow surgeons to perform complex eye operations with improved precision, the amplified scale of motion, reduced tremor, task automation, and flexibility.

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Segments

The global ophthalmic devices market is segmented:

By Type: Vision Care Devices and Equipment, Cataract Surgery Devices and Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices and Equipment, Diagnostic and Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices and Equipment

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global ophthalmic devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ophthalmic devices market outlook, ophthalmic devices global market analysis and forecasts market size and ophthalmic devices global market growth, ophthalmic devices global market share, ophthalmic devices global market segments and geographies, ophthalmic devices global market players, ophthalmic devices global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ophthalmic devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Luxottica Group S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson, Hoya Corporation, CooperVision AG, Bausch Health, Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Flex Ltd, Nidek Co. Ltd., Topcon Corporation, and Rostec State Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

