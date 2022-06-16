Global Orthopedic Devices Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Orthopedic Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Orthopedic Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the orthopedic devices market size is expected to grow from $39.17 billion in 2021 to $42.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. As per TBRC’s orthopedic devices market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $58.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The increase in the patient pool due to the rising geriatric population globally contributed significantly to the growth of the orthopedic devices market during the historic period.

The orthopedic devices market consists of sales of orthopedic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce orthopedic devices used in treating bone abnormalities.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market Trends

Biodegradable implants are increasingly being used in trauma orthopedic surgeries. Biodegradable implants are used to replace a missing biological structure, support a damaged biological structure, and enhance the existing bone structure. Biodegradable products such as reabosorbable polymers composed of polyglycolic acid and polylactic acid manufactured in the form of plates, screws, and pins are replacing traditional devices like plates and screws which are more expensive. Surgeons are preferring biodegradable implants to replace conventional implants, as biodegradable implants can be engineered to provide temporary support for bone fractures, can degrade at a rate matching new tissue formation, can eliminate the need for the second surgery, are highly useful in fracture fixation in children, and result in less implant-related infections.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market Segments

The global orthopedic devices market is segmented:

By Type: Joint Reconstruction Devices and Equipment, Spinal Surgery Devices and Equipment, Trauma Fixation Devices and Equipment, Orthobiologics Devices and Equipment, Arthroscopy Devices and Equipment, Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices and Equipment, Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices and Equipment, Orthopedic Prosthetics

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global orthopedic devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Orthopedic Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides orthopedic devices global market overviews, orthopedic devices global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global orthopedic devices market, orthopedic devices global market share, orthopedic devices global market segmentation and geographies, orthopedic devices global market players, orthopedic devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The orthopedic devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Orthopedic Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, STRYKER CORPORATION, Medtronic Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Colfax Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Wright Medical Group, Inc., Globus Medical Inc., and B. Braun Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

