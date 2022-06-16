Automotive Gesture Recognition System (AGRS) Market Global Industry Size, Analysis, Trends, Regional Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing sales of electric and autonomous/self-driving vehicles and rising disposable incomes of the population are among the key market growth drivers

Automotive Gesture Recognition System (AGRS) Market Trends – Advanced designs and safety features in luxury cars and technological advances in gesture recognition software and devices” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global automotive gesture recognition system (AGRS) market size is expected to reach USD XX million by 2028 at a CAGR of XX%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Some of the key factors driving the global market revenue growth are the thriving automotive industry, increasing sales of electric and autonomous/self-driving cars, rise in disposable incomes of consumers, and growing concerns about automotive safety. Booming sales of high-end luxury cars and rapid integration of automotive gesture recognition systems for enhanced car safety and driver’s convenience are other key factors are expected to boost market revenue growth in the upcoming years.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive Gesture Recognition System market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Get a sample PDF of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/794

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Among component type segments, the touchless systems segment acquired the largest revenue share in the global automotive gesture recognition system (AGRS) market in 2020. Growing demand for touchless AGRS for the next-level driving experience and significant technological advancements in touchless displays such as ToF (time-of-flight) imagers and high-performance sensors are among the key factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Based on application, the multimedia/infotainment/navigation segment is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to some favorable factors. Rising demand for luxury cars with high-end built-in infotainment and multimedia systems, increasing purchasing power of consumers – mainly in developing countries of the world – and rising need for a safer and more comfortable driving experience are the key factors driving this segment’s growth.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Automotive Gesture Recognition System market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the Automotive Gesture Recognition System report include:

Continental AG, Harman International Industries, SoftKinetic, Synaptics, uSens Inc., Visteon Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Omek Interactive Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Cipia Vision Ltd. (formerly Eyesight Technologies), Cognitec Systems, and Neonode Inc.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/794

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

For the purpose of this report, the global automotive gesture recognition system (AGRS) market is segmented on the basis of authentication type, component type, application, and region:

Authentication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Face Recognition

Hand/Finger Print/Leg Recognition

Vision/Iris Recognition

Others

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Touch-based Systems

Touchless Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Multimedia/Infotainment/Navigation

Lighting Systems

Others (gear shifting, door and window opening/closing, etc.)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

To know more about the Automotive Gesture Recognition System report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-gesture-recognition-system-market

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Request a Customization on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/794

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/

environmental testing equipment market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/environmental-testing-equipment-market

drone package delivery market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drone-package-delivery-market

power monitoring market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/power-monitoring-market

bariatric surgery market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bariatric-surgery-market

autoinjectors market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autoinjectors-market

green technology and sustainability market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-technology-and-sustainability-market

healthcare distribution market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-distribution-market

fruit & vegetable processing market-https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fruit-and-vegetable-processing-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs