360+ Global Experts to Share Insights & Advice on LGBTQ+ Inclusion at WorkPride 2022

LONDON, LONDON, UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkPride 2022’s five-day global virtual conference, starting Monday 20 June, features over 360 diverse voices from around the world at 71 events, offering expert advice on LGBTQ+ inclusion in the world of work.

With an increasing number of companies wanting to ensure LGBTQ+ inclusion at work, myGwork’s upcoming WorkPride 2022 (20-24th June), is well-timed to help leaders and LGBTQ+ allies create more inclusive workplaces.

After a hugely successful event last year, attracting over 20,000 delegates from around the world, the LGBTQ+ professional networking platform myGwork returns with another action-packed WorkPride 2022, with sessions delivered in English, as well as Spanish. Once again, WorkPride will welcome thousands of virtual attendees worldwide to network, share best practices and learn strategies to help create workspaces that are inclusive of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.

This year’s event boasts top international LGBTQ+ voices including former Olympian Michael Gunning, Trans Broadcaster India Willoughby, Tik Tok star Nosebleedfitz, political commentator Albie Amankona and first openly gay major league rugby player Devin Ibanez, alongside LGBTQ+ professionals and allies from Fortune 500 companies. The panels and workshops will provide the opportunity to deep dive into conversations about LGBTQ+ inclusion, mental and emotional wellbeing, allyship and career progression/business opportunities in the workplace for LGBTQ+ professionals and graduates, with global expert advice from public and private companies/organisations in practically every sector.

Global experts will offer timely advice, support and thought leadership on allyship (Monday 20 June), networks (Tuesday 21 June), careers (Wednesday 22 June), business (Thursday 23 June) and wellbeing (Friday 24 June); as well as tips on how to get ahead in sectors like tech, legal, finance and more. Additionally, the conference will include diverse and ethnicity-specific panels to provide an opportunity to delve into different intersectional LGBTQ+ community needs and issues, covering disability, generational/age, race/culture (Latinx, South Asian, Black, etc), and much more.

“We’re delighted to return with an action-packed WorkPride this year featuring more than 360 speakers from around the world. Our diverse speakers and agenda provide a brilliant opportunity for LGBTQ+ professionals, allies and inclusive employers to network, share best practice and learn strategies that will help to create inclusive workspaces for all. It’s a must-attend event for every leader and manager who wants to learn more about the tremendous role that LGBTQ+ professionals play across all industries, and how to be a better ally to promote much-needed inclusion, and ultimately retain this valuable and vibrant talent,” stated myGwork Co-founders Adrien (CMO) and Pierre Gaubert (CEO). "It’s also an ideal event for LGBTQ+ graduates and professionals looking for their next role to find out more about opportunities at inclusive companies attending the event.”

EY, the global professional services provider, is WorkPride’s headline event sponsor, for the third consecutive year. This year’s day sponsors include Sanofi, Booking.com and RS Group, alongside many of myGwork’s supporting partners sponsoring specific panels.

Finally, this must-attend event is completely free of charge for professionals, graduates, inclusive employers, allies and anyone who believes in workplace equality. WorkPride 2022 will provide a unique opportunity to share best practice and mingle with thousands of like-minded – yet diverse – people across the globe on LGBTQ+ inclusion matters. Attendees will also get the opportunity to win a cruise of a life time each day of the event, generously donated by Virgin Voyages, alongside other coveted prizes, such as tea for two at London’s Shard and other top-of-the-range goodies.

For more information on the WorkPride 2022 agenda or to sign up, check out www.mygwork.com/en/work-pride-2022

About myGwork

myGwork is the largest business community for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers and anyone who believes in workplace equality. It aims to empower the LGBTQ+ community by offering individual members a safe space where they can connect with inclusive employers, find jobs, mentors, professional events and news. The company’s founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert won the Attitude Young LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur of the Year Award and were also recently honoured as one of the Top 100 Global LGBT+ OUTstanding Executives. More recently, myGwork was shortlisted for The 2022 Digital Leaders Impact Awards as a finalist in the 6th Digital Leaders Impact Awards 2022 celebrating UK tech for good. The company also won this year’s Bank of London’s 2022 Rainbow Honours. Additionally, myGwork was listed in the Top 5 Startups with Pride by Geek Times and it recently won the Diva Magazine Award of Corporate Allies.

About WorkPride

WorkPride is a five-day series of events for professionals, graduates, inclusive employers and anyone who believes in workplace equality. Each year, WorkPride welcomes thousands of virtual attendees from around the globe to network, share best practice and learn strategies to help create workspaces inclusive of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.

