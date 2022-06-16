Passenger Car Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Passenger Car Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Passenger Car Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Passenger Car Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the passenger car market size is expected to grow from $1,367.59 billion in 2021 to $1,517.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The global passenger cars market is then expected to grow to $2,229.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The passenger car market consists of sales of passenger cars or passenger car chassis and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce complete automobiles (with body and chassis) or produce automobile chassis only.

Global Passenger Car Market Trends

Additive manufacturing is continuously evolving and automobile manufacturers are now using 3D printing technology to reduce production time and costs. 3D printing creates a three-dimensional physical object using a digital design. It is being used to build prototypes of cars, concept models, design verification, and functional parts used in test vehicles and engines. Automobile manufacturers are also using 3D printing to build a variety of tools, jigs, and fixtures used in assembly and manufacturing processes. 3D printing helps in rapid prototyping, increases assembly-line efficiency, lowers turnaround time, improves flexibility in design, and reduces wastage of materials.

Global Passenger Car Market Segments

The global passenger car market is segmented:

By Type: Hatchback, Sedan, Utility Vehicle

By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel, Others

By Engine Capacity: <1000 cc, <1000-1500 cc, <1500-2000 cc, >2000 cc

By Propulsion Type: IC Engine, Electric Vehicle

By Geography: The global passenger car market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Passenger Car Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides passenger car market overviews, passenger car global market analysis and passenger car global market forecast market size and passenger car global market growth, passenger car market segments and geographies, passenger car market players, passenger car global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Passenger Car Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Hyundai Motor Co Ltd, EXOR Group, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Daimler AG, and SAIC Motor Co ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

